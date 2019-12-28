Ryan Reynolds Confirms 'Deadpool 3' Being Worked On At Marvel Studios

American actor Ryan Renolds recently confirmed Deadpool 3 is being worked on at its new home, Marvel Studios. During a holiday episode of 'Live with Kelly and Ryan', Reynolds said that the whole team is working on the movie 'right now' and will be first distributed under Marvel Studios as the first two movies were helmed by 20th Century Fox, which is now acquired by Disney. The further details were shared, however, the news does raise the possibility of Deadpool being somehow folded into MCU as it moves forward post-Endgame.

READ: Ryan Reynolds: Deadpool, The Proposal And Other Great Films From The Canadian Actor

Deadpool writers Paul Wernick and Rhett Reese a few months ago also said that they were waiting for the Marvel bosses to tell them when to start the shooting of the sequel. In another interview, they also assured that the movie won't be a watered-down version of the Deadpool franchise and they further added that the plan is to continue “Deadpool in his R-rated universe that he lives in”.

Wernick said Deadpool 3 is a special project for them and one that deserves a "wonderful and great" idea. "We will continue to trade texts back and forth with Ryan until we land on it, and then my guess is we'll be off writing soon after that," he added. Previously, Reynolds, who co-wrote Deadpool 2 with Reese and Wernick, said the franchise will go in a "completely different direction" with the third movie.

READ: Deadpool: Refresh Your Memory With The Funniest Scenes From The Popular Ryan Reynolds Film

Miller dropped out of Deadpool 2

Director Tim Miller had also dropped out of directing Deadpool 2 due to Ryan Reynolds wanting to be in full control of the franchise. It was observed that the duo had worked extremely hard to make the first Deadpool movie. However, Ryan Reynolds had a few differences with the direction process and Tim Miller was replaced by David Leitch. Tim said in a podcast that Ryan always wanted to be in complete control of the franchise. He said that, while it was easy to work in that way for other directors, he found it quite challenging. He further added that no can negotiate when it comes to creative differences and creative decisions as there are too many possibilities to take into consideration. Hence the director decided that if Ryan wants to control the franchise, it will be done according to his will itself.

READ: Ryan Reynolds: Times When The Deadpool Actor Took The Internet By Storm

READ: Tim Miller: Reason Due To Which The Director Refused To Direct Deadpool 2

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.