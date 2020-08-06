'Captain Marvel 2' Lands Franchise's First Black Woman Director With Nia DaCosta

Marvel Studios has reportedly roped in Candyman director Nia DaCosta for Captain Marvel 2. In recent days, only a few developments from the Marvel Studios have been doing the rounds on the internet and fans have welcomed this director choice as the conversation around diversity in Hollywood has taken to the forefront. Nia DaCosta will be the fourth woman and the first black woman to direct an MCU film.

Nia DaCosta to direct Captain Marvel 2

As of now, an official announcement by the director has not been made but is expected to happen soon. Captain Marvel released back in 2019 and was the first Marvel film to feature a solo female lead. The sequel will follow Brie Larson as she picks up the mantle of Captain Marvel yet again after featuring last in Avengers: Endgame. The rumours around the film have been suggesting that Captain Marvel 2 will mark to be a crucial film in the MCU canon as it will set up Secret Wars, a much-anticipated timeline in the Marvel comics.

As per reports, Marvel has declined to comment on any reports of DaCosta helming the project. While DaCosta will be the first black woman to helm a Marvel film, she will be the second woman of colour to do so. The first being Chloé Zhao, who was announced to be the director of The Eternals back in 2018.

The sequel for Captain Marvel will also mark the fourth time a female director will headline an MCU film. Black Widow has been directed by Cate Shortland whereas the first Captain Marvel film was co-directed by Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck.

Image courtesy - Still from Captain Marvel

Nia DaCosta kicked off her career with the 2019 indie film Little Woods which reportedly landed her a job in the retelling of The Candyman, which has been pushed to release in October due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As per reports, Marvel also had also approached a number of other directors for Captain Marvel 2 like Olivia Wilde and Jamie Babbit. The much-anticipated Captain Marvel sequel is currently scheduled to release on July 8, 2022.

