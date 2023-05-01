Cara Delevingne Recreates Karl Lagerfeld's Iconic Look Ahead Of MET Gala

English model, Cara Delevingne, recently took to her Instagram handle to share her unique look ahead of the Met Gala 2023. The supermodel recreated Karl Lagerfeld's iconic look and captioned the post as Karla Delevingne. Cara was seen wearing a white shirt teamed with a white tie and a black blazer.

Cara Delevingne even recreated Karl Lagerfeld's hairstyle, but instead of keeping a ponytail, she opted for a white pixie cut wig with bangs. The model-actress accessorised her outfit with statement jewellery. She wore tinted sunglasses and paired them with embellished gloves. She also added a few silver rings to complement her attire. Cara completed her look with dewy makeup and warm-tone lipstick.

Soon after Cara Delevingne made the post, several celebrities took to the comments to post their reactions. Vanessa Hudgens commented, "Gaaaaaagged," while Paris Hilton wrote, "Iconic," with a heart eyes emoji. On the other hand, a fan wrote, "I already know you’re gonna be serving tomorrow," while another fan commented, "Great Tribute To King Karl." Check her photo below:

Cara Delevingne remembering Karl Lagerfeld

Cara Delevigne also shared a video with Karl Lagerfeld ahead of the Met Gala 2023. She remembered the late designer and paid tribute to him. In the clips shared by the model, she was seen sharing candid moments with the designer. She was seen walking hand-in-hand with Karl at the ramp in several snippets from the video. She was also seen having a blast with Karl during their photoshoots. Cara also shared with her fans a glimpse of Karl Lagerfeld-inspired outfits throughout the years. Check the video below:

About Met Gala 2023

The theme of this year's Met Gala is Karl 'Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty.' Several celebrities will be attending this fashion event on May 1. Among them, Alia Bhatt has confirmed that she will be in attendance at the event and will be wearing a Prabal Gurung creation.