Last Updated:

A Look At Cara Delevingne's Most Daring Looks Ahead Of MET Gala 2023

Cara's Met outfit from 2011-2021, including her rebellious and edgy looks in 2012 and 2013, more traditional appearance in 2014, and campy outfits in 2019.

Fashion
 
| Written By
Simple Vishwakarma
Cara Delevingne
1/8
Source: @caradelevingne/instagram

Despite wearing a walking stick and a couture suit with tails in 2022, she quickly surprised everyone by taking off her jacket to reveal her bare torso covered in shimmering gold body paint, no top.

Cara Delevingne
2/8
Source: @caradelevingne/instagram

In her 2021 Met Gala outfit, Cara Delevingne wore a white bulletproof vest and trousers with the painted words, "Peg the Patriarchy" on them.

Cara Delevingne
3/8
Source: @caradelevingne/instagram

Delevingne wore a rainbow-striped Dior Haute Couture gown in 2019 along with a cane and matching top hat. Her colourful and jovial appearance brilliantly encapsulated the essence of camp.

Cara Delevingne
4/8
Source: @caradelevingne/instagram

Delevingne wore a Dior Haute Couture dress in 2018 that included panels of solid black and black fabric crisscrossed. She added a Dior veil as well, which partially hid her face. 

Cara Delevingne
5/8
Source: @caradelevingne/instagram

Cara's outfit for 2017 featured a tailored sparkling Chanel suit with a silver belt and eye-catching train. Her unusual haircut, which included a silver painted bald head, made a strong statement.

Cara Delevingne
6/8
Source: @caradelevingne/instagram

Cara appeared in 2015 with the theme, "China: Through the Looking Glass," donning a black jumpsuit and black sparkly bra with intricate floral embroidery from Stella McCartney.

Cara Delevingne
7/8
Source: @caradelevingne/instagram

Cara chose a white fitting crop top and cropped strappy top by Stella McCartney in 2014 to go for a more traditional, elegant appearance. She accessorised a black clutch.

Cara Delevingne
8/8
Source: @caradelevingne/instagram

In 2013, Cara rocked a spiked plunging Burberry gown with pointed gold studs covering the top half of the black column gown. Her tough appearance wonderfully encapsulated the event's punk vibe.

COMMENT
More Photos
View all
Lady Gaga head-turning outfits at Met Gala from 2015 to 2019

Lady Gaga head-turning outfits at Met Gala from 2015 to 2019
Met Gala 2023: Pedro Pascal, Robert Pattinson, Rami Malek sport unique looks

Met Gala 2023: Pedro Pascal, Robert Pattinson, Rami Malek sport unique looks