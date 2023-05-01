A Look At Cara Delevingne's Most Daring Looks Ahead Of MET Gala 2023

Quick links:
Despite wearing a walking stick and a couture suit with tails in 2022, she quickly surprised everyone by taking off her jacket to reveal her bare torso covered in shimmering gold body paint, no top.
In her 2021 Met Gala outfit, Cara Delevingne wore a white bulletproof vest and trousers with the painted words, "Peg the Patriarchy" on them.
Delevingne wore a rainbow-striped Dior Haute Couture gown in 2019 along with a cane and matching top hat. Her colourful and jovial appearance brilliantly encapsulated the essence of camp.
Delevingne wore a Dior Haute Couture dress in 2018 that included panels of solid black and black fabric crisscrossed. She added a Dior veil as well, which partially hid her face.
Cara's outfit for 2017 featured a tailored sparkling Chanel suit with a silver belt and eye-catching train. Her unusual haircut, which included a silver painted bald head, made a strong statement.
Cara appeared in 2015 with the theme, "China: Through the Looking Glass," donning a black jumpsuit and black sparkly bra with intricate floral embroidery from Stella McCartney.
Cara chose a white fitting crop top and cropped strappy top by Stella McCartney in 2014 to go for a more traditional, elegant appearance. She accessorised a black clutch.