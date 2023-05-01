MET Gala 2023: Is Prabal Gurung Hinting At Alia Bhatt In His Throwback Post? Fans Think So

MET Gala 2023 is one of the most anticipated fashion events of the year. Nepali-American designer, Prabal Rana Gurung has played a key role at the costume ball over the years. The designer is credited for dressing the likes of Michelle Yeoh, Camila Cabello and others. This year, the designer will dress Alia Bhatt for her maiden appearance at the event.

On early Monday morning, (May 1), Prabal Gurung took to Instagram to share a video from when the Hawkeye actress Hailee Steinfeld first walked the red carpet. In the video, Prabal can be seen explaining the couture he designed for the actress as she walks the red carpet. Prabal captioned the post, “Met Gala is always surreal and fun, but especially when it’s your first time, the excitement is at an all-time high. I remember my first one and witnessed some of my dates first time. It’s always magical. This was @haileesteinfeld first #metgala and one of my favourite moments. I will always cherish it. Can you guess which of my guest's first Met gala will be this year?”

In his caption, Prabal asked his fans to guess which one of his guests will make their MET Gala debut this year. As reported earlier, Raazi actor Alia Bhatt will walk the red carpet in Prabal Gurung’s design. In the comment section of the post, netizens jumped to mention the actress’s name. The comments read, “Alia, please give her a good fit and make her be the most stunning 🙌🔥”, “ALIAAAAAA BHATT please don't disappoint us and give some STATEMENT LOOK FOR HER 😭❤️”,”Aliaaaa😍 Can't wait”.

Prabal shares throwback video from MET Gala 2015

Prabal has been taking a walk down memory lane on Instagram. While fans wait in anticipation for this year’s red carpet-looks, Prabal has been sharing throwback moments from previous years. In another post made today (May 1), Prabal shared a video of himself with Kristen Wiig on the MET red carpet. He captioned the post, “Do I like Chinese food” #metgala”

About MET Gala 2023

The first Monday of May is reserved for the biggest fashion event of the year. On May 1, the Metropolitan Museum of Art will host the MET ball in New York. This year the theme of the event is “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty'', to honour the legacy of the late German designer. Amongst the list of attendees this year are Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra.