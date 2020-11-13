Cardi B Apologizes For Emulating Goddess Durga On Magazine Cover After Facing Backlash

The American artist Cardi B is recently in the news for hurting the sentiments of Hindus and offending their culture. Cardi B’s Reebok cover was recently shared on the cover of The Footwear News Magazine and was reportedly paying a tribute to Goddess Durga through her pose. Soon, she received backlash from everyone as the Goddess holds a weapon in hand but she was holding a shoe. See how she apologised to the netizens through social media.

Cardi B’s apology to netizens

Cardi Addressing The Hindu Situation In Apologizing Pt 1 Via: Instagram stories pic.twitter.com/YRo2XKXK9s — The Popular Table (@PopularCardiB) November 11, 2020

Pt 2 pic.twitter.com/hVMXAVvc2A — The Popular Table (@PopularCardiB) November 11, 2020

Pt 3 pic.twitter.com/wYZXeQ3SQC — The Popular Table (@PopularCardiB) November 11, 2020

Pt 4 I knew cardi really ain’t do her research in that’s her fault she ain’t come up with the concept of the shoot the director did so y’all dragging her for a concept she didn’t come up with witch I still don’t find a problem with the shoot but here go y’all apology let it go 😘 pic.twitter.com/LDBxf1RIdi — The Popular Table (@PopularCardiB) November 11, 2020

She received backlash for her look on the magazine cover and in no time, she shared an apology video in which she clarified her side and stated that when she did the shoot, the creatives told her that she will be representing a Goddess who represents strength, femininity and liberation. She further stated that this is what she was and always loved. She also stated that it was dope if people thought that she was offending their culture or their religion and mentioned that it was not her intent as she doesn't like offending anyone’s religion or like it if someone did it to her religion as well. She further added that when people dress as Virgin Mary and Jesus, it is graceful as long as they do it beautifully as she compared her situation with it. She clarified that she was not trying to be disrespectful and confessed that she should have done her research. In the end, she apologised and said that she wouldn't be able to change the past but will surely do more research in future.

The Magazine's apology to everyone

After Cardi B apologised to the netizens, even the Footwear Magazine posted an official apology on their Instagram handle and removed the cover that created the controversy. They shared a new cover with an apology letter. In the letter, they stated that one of the images they posted recently of Cardi B's cover shoot was intended to pay homage to Hindu Goddess Durga in order to show a powerful woman. They also added that they realised that they were not considerate of certain cultural and religious perspectives and how this could be perceived as deeply offensive. They also stated that they take full accountability for this oversight and apologise for it. The magazine team also mentioned that it was important for them to learn from this example and will be sensitive to this sort of religious imagery when creative discussions take place in the future.

Cardi B’s controversy

This began when Cardi B was recently seen on the cover of The Footwear News Magazine posing as the Hindu Goddess Durga. Her look was seen having ten hands with a shoe in one hand. This was the main reason for the controversy as according to the Hindu culture, shoes are always kept away from all the idols and never worn in front of them while on the magazine, she was holding a shoe in her hand that offended everyone. The magazine wrote in the caption that if Cardi B is rocking it, everyone must stock it as she is making her foray into the shoe industry. Also, it will be the debut of Cardi B’s new sneakers’ collection with Reebok.

Later, the magazine stated that Cardi B's new sneakers look pays homage to Durga, the Hindu Goddess whose symbols of protection and inner strength resonate as much in modern times as they have through centuries. Adding to it, they stated that Cardi B was a dominant female voice at a critical time.

