What Happened To Rance Allen, The Gospel Singer, Who Passed Away On Oct. 31?

Gospel singer Rance Allen, who was popular for his songs like Aint No Need of Crying and I Belong To You, has passed away at the age of 71. The singer's group called Rance Allen Group was popular for many contemporary songs in the 1970s. The group is also slated as an inspiration for crossover gospel artists like The Winans and Amy Grant, to name a few. Rance Allen's wife Ellen and his manager Toby Jackson made an announcement recently that Allen passed away early Saturday on October 31st. Read on for details on What happened to Rance Allen

What happened to Rance Allen?

The Allen group were inducted into the Gospel Music hall of Fame in the year 1998. Rance Allen was even nominated for a Grammy in 2009 for Best Gospel Performance for his song I Understand, which featured Mariah Carey and BeBe Winans among many others. The Rance Allen brothers were also featured in the 1973 documentary titled WattStax. Five years ago, in 2015, he even sang at the White House with President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama. Rance Allen had released his latest single in 2020 titled God Has Been So Good. The song was released in collaboration with Glenn “Sweety G” Toby, Bernard Jackson and gospel artist Mydason. Rance Allen recently passed away following complications from his recent medical procedure. Fellow artist and well-known singer Gloria Gaynor took to Twitter to share her heartfelt condolences.

I am so sorry to hear of the passing of Gospel Great, Bishop Rance Allen. He will surely enrich the heavenly choir now. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and all who loved him. 🙏🏾🎶🕊❤️ @RealRanceAllen pic.twitter.com/2mcXJq0FU2 — Gloria Gaynor (@gloriagaynor) October 31, 2020

How did Rance Allen gospel singer die?

Rance Allen's age was 71 when he passed away on October 31. The gospel singer was recovering from a medical procedure at Heartland ProMedica in Sylvania, Ohio. After he passed away on early Saturday, his wife and manager released a joint statement announcing his demise.

Where did Rance Allen live?

Rance Allen was a Toledo, Ohio resident, where he lived for a long time. He had recently joined as the Bishop for Church of God in Christ for the Michigan Northwestern Harvest Jurisdiction. Rance was, however, a native of Monroe, Michigan. He is known for his music group that he had formed with his brothers, Tom, Steve and Esau who joined occasionally.

