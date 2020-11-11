Cardi B's Homage To Maa Durga Stirs controversy, Netizens Find It 'highly Offensive'

Rapper Cardi B has collaborated with Reebok for her debut sneaker collection, which will launch on November 13, 2020, Friday. However, her homage to the Hindu goddess Durga has led to controversy among netizens. Many social media users criticised the rapper for comparing herself with the goddess of a country, where people take their religion seriously.

Moreover, they lashed out on her for depicting her bare-bodied holding a shoe, in her hands, when temples do not allow footwear inside the premise. Here is everything you need to know about criticism before Cardi B's shoe line launch. Read on:

Cardi B's homage to Maa Durga stir controversy, netizens find it 'disrespectful, offensive'

Footwear News took to social media and shared a picture of Cardi B as Maa Durga through its official Instagram and Twitter handles on November 10, 2020, Tuesday. In the caption accompanying the post, the page wrote, “If Cardi’s rockin’ it, go buy stock in it. That’s a tip as FN’s November cover star @iamcardib makes her first major foray into the shoe industry with the Nov. 13 debut of her Club C Cardi sneaker collection with @Reebok. In a @GeorgesHobeika dress, she pays homage to Durga, the Hindu goddess, whose symbols of protection and inner strength resonate as much in modern times as they have through the centuries. Like Durga, Cardi B is a dominant female voice at a critical time.â At the link in bio, Cardi B gets candid with FN’s @nikarajohns about her future in the fashion industry, upcoming Reebok collab and her relentless need to win in the FN exclusive.â ” Check out Cardi B's Reebok sneaker post below:

Response to Cardi B's photos

While many users found the picture artistically appealing, several among them criticised Cardi B for her comparison to Goddess Durga Maa. They expressed their rage in the comment section of the post by calling it disrespectful and offensive to the Hindus and urged the brand to delete the photo from its social media.

Moreover, they provided pointers on how they could have made it inclined towards cultural appreciation. Here are some of the comments from Footwear News’ Twitter and Instagram handle that you must check out right away:

Here's my point .

We have goddesses of learning and knowledge & love

I dont mind anyone appreciating the divine feminine w/ a respectful take but where's the consistency.Has she been inclusive towards Hinduism which has pioneered ahimsa & Yoga?@ChaddyBoom — O.S (Access to education, healthcare is a right) (@jackdecmich) November 11, 2020

NO NO NO NO NO NO NO CLEAR NO — á´®á´±âŸ­âŸ¬Snehaâ·âŸ¬âŸ­ Life Goes OnðŸ’œðŸŒ» (@sweetfeverbts7) November 11, 2020

