Cardi B Defends Herself After Receiving Flak For Gifting 2-year-old Daughter An $8,000 Bag

Cardi B and Offset had recently gifted their two-year-old daughter Kulture, a Berkins bag worth $8,000 on the latter's birthday. Offset also shared a video of the same wherein he can be seen presenting the bag to Kulture who is looking adorable in a pink fairy costume. While some appreciated this gesture of the parents, others went on to criticise them for giving such an extravagant gift to their two-year-old instead of something simple like a toy or a doll that would have been more 'fit' for someone of her age. Now, recently Cardi took to her social media to defend herself in the whole fiasco regarding Kulture's gift.

Cardi B shared a video defending herself

Cardi shared a video wherein she can be seen saying how people are quick to bash celebrities when they give any kind of lavish gifts to their kids. She said that people lash out at the celebrities saying that their kids do not care about bags and clothes but instead they only care about some toys and candies. While the rapper went on to agree with this, she also stressed on the fact that celebrity kids do go outside.

The I Like It singer added how these kids also go to restaurants, red carpets, and to all the fancy places with their parents. She went on to say that she would like her kid to match up with her in terms of clothing and other things because if it was only up to them, they would only come out in diapers. Take a look at her video.

Our kids gotta March the fly . pic.twitter.com/o1P0eY8XGS — iamcardib (@iamcardib) July 16, 2020

Cardi B flaunted Kulture's dollhouse collections

The La Bebe singer also gave a reply to a user who stated that Kulture only needed a doll as a surprise birthday gift and not a Berkins bag. To this, Cardi replied her with a video that showed her daughter's dollhouses. Take a look at the rapper's video.

Girl she got the whole LOL target section.Nomore LOL lols 😂 https://t.co/3K296ftQXN pic.twitter.com/K1fLfMXCft — iamcardib (@iamcardib) July 16, 2020

Another user argued with Cardi that a two-year-old does not need a lavish Berkins bag on her birthday. The Money singer went on to say that she can not allow many things that her daughter wants like having cakes or ice-creams all day and staying at the pool all day. She further defended herself by adding that when her daughter is accompanying her outside, it is important that she matches up to her mother.

No it’s not always about what your kids want.Kids want ice cream and cake all day NOT HAPPENING,My kid wants to be in the pool all day NOT HAPPENING.We can do light up shoes and princess dress all day in the house if we going out she gotta Match me ! If I’m fly my kid too https://t.co/99prLePrcl — iamcardib (@iamcardib) July 16, 2020

