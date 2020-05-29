Cardi B Shuts Down "Loud And Wrong" Troll Who Said Kulture "ignores" Her Mom, Read

Celebs being brutally victimized by trolls on social media has been happening for quite some time now and there seems to be no respite from it. Recently, singer Cardi B and her little one became a victim to some nasty comments of a troll in Twitter. However, a protective mother, Cardi B immediately shot back at the troll shutting them up for good.

Cardi B snaps back at a troll who took a dig at her daughter, Kulture

A Twitter troll took a dig at the singer and said that Cardi B's daughter, Kulture does not like her mother. The troll also said how apparently in every video Cardi B's daughter is ignoring her mother. Take a look:

Kulture don’t like her momma and that’s the funniest part 😂 every video she be ignoring tf outta all that screaming — platinum21 (@platinum2113) May 27, 2020

The comment did not sit well with Cardi B. She immediately shot back with a small video with Kulture. The singer can be heard telling her daughter, Give mommy kiss, give mommy kiss". The little one did what her mother asked her to and also threw a toothy smile at the camera. Cardi B captioned the video as "Loud and Wrong".

This is, however, not the first time that Cardi B's daughter, Kulture has been a victim of the trolls. In February too, Cardi B had to defend Kulture against the nasty comments of a fan. She had said that Kulture is "not the cutest". In a now-deleted tweet, the No Limit singer responded back saying, "My daughter is very much the cutest ***** so sit down with your overgrown gums. Thats a fake tweet. Dumb bitch play with your mother or in traffic don't play with mines." When the troll passed a comment again, Cardi B had written back saying, "Ok and this a fact ***** YOU IS TRASH ..You lucky I am a change woman I woulda violated your kids so bad you would hate your baby father for makin them. Don't try my kid".

In an interview with an entertainment portal back 2019, Cardi B had talked about her decision to post pictures of daughter, Kulture. She said that it was a decision taken by both her and Offset (Kulture's father). However, they knew they would have to face negative comments about their child on social media.

Cardi B had also revealed in the interview that right after Kulutre was born, there were a lot of negative comments about her saying she was not pretty and so her parents did not post pictures of her. This had apparently enraged Offset who decided to post Kulture's picture on the internet. However, Cardi B said they were still scared of the threats they would constantly receive on the internet.

