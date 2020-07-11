Cardi B Celebrates Kulture's 2nd Birthday Bash Lavishly; Calls The Celebration 'LITTY'

Cardi B recently celebrated her daughter Kulture's 2nd birthday. She threw a big party for Kulture and posted multiple snaps on her Instagram account. In one post, Cardi B mentioned how emotional she was - My baby turn 2 tomorrow (emoji) I been a emotional mess. Love her so much. Check out the post:

Cardi B recently posted multiple snaps on her Instagram account where her fans could see the rapper celebrate her daughter's birthday in a lavish style. Cardi B, Offset and Kulture were all dressed in similar clothes for one snap and other snaps featured insights of the party. Check out all the posts that Cardi B uploaded on her social media.

In one video uploaded by Cardi, fans could hear the singer singing - Go Kulture, Go Kulture..! while Kulture danced to the chants. Kulture was seen sporting a pink hoodie with a tutu. She captioned the picture - BIRTHDAY GIRL (emoji) 7/10/18. Check out the post:

In another one of her posts, fans could see Cardi B and Kulture's barbie doll versions. The picture featured 4 barbie dolls. One doll was big and the others were miniatures. Cardi captioned the picture - Us right now. Check out the post:

She also uploaded a minute-long video where fans saw Kulture's 2nd birthday bash. The video started from a sanitizing area and then showed Offset playing with some bubbles. Viewers could see the play area for kids with a cotton candy stand and there were balloons everywhere. The party seemed fun as all the guest seemed to be enjoying themselves. She captioned the video - It’s LITTY .LOL Check out the post:

Matching Outfits

In the final post uploaded by the rapper, her followers could see the happy family together in front of a decoration made up of balloons and banner with Kulture's name. Cardi B, Offset and Kulture were all wearing black and blue checkers clothes that were co-ordinated. They all looked happy and were smiling. The caption was - Ok it’s time to turn up. Check out Cardi's last post:

