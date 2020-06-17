Cardi B Shuts Down Trolls With An Explosive Post

Cardi B is often known for her wacky sense of humour. The rapper and singer is often known for her quirky and unapologetic posts on her social media. The I Like It singer recently took to her social media to share a video of herself in a bikini wherein she hits back at all her trolls who called her pictures 'photoshopped'. Sharing the video, Cardi B lashes out at her trolls who tried to body shame her previous pictures.

Also Read: Cardi B Shuts Down "Loud And Wrong" Troll Who Said Kulture "ignores" Her Mom, Read

Cardi B can be seen flaunting her curves in a bikini

Cardi B can be seen donning a blue and white bikini along with stilettos. The rapper can also be seen holding a Louis Vuitton bag and has complemented the look with blue nail extensions along with hoop earrings. The La Bebe singer soon goes on in a rant against her trollers in the video.

She can be seen saying how her trollers started calling her pictures photoshopped and confessed that she has gained a little weight recently. But at the same time, the Press singer flaunted her body in the bikini and silenced her haters. She also added that she does not care about those haters who tried to body shame her. Take a look at her post.

Also Read: Joe Exotic Compares Himself To George Floyd, Seeks Help From Cardi B And Kim Kardashian

Also Read: George Floyd's Demise: Justin Bieber, Kim Kardashian, Cardi B And Others Speak Up

Cardi B lashes out at a netizen for leaking her home address

According to media reports, Cardi B recently also lashed out at a netizen who had leaked her home address on social media. This was reportedly due to the singer not sharing the same opinion to that of the fan with respect to the Black Lives Matter movement. The netizen was reportedly bashed by the fans of the Money singer for leaking her home address and he went on to delete all his social media accounts later.

On the work front, Cardi B recently announced that she will soon be releasing her follow-up album to her earlier hit album, Invasion of Privacy. The album which released in the year 2018 was a huge hit amongst the listeners. The album had some popular tracks like Bodack Yellow, Money Bag, I Do, and She Bad amongst others.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.