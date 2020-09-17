Cardi B Amends Her Divorce Documents, Family Lawyer Reveals On The Same; Read More

Cardi B has filed for divorce with her rapper husband Offset after three years of the marriage. The singer had requested complete physical as well as the legal custody of their daughter, Kulture Kiari Cephus in her original paperwork. However, now on September 16, 2020, Cardi requested to amend her original paperwork wherein she requested joint custody of her daughter. Her family lawyer, Rachel Platt revealed the difference between the two requests which were made by the singer on the paperwork of her divorce documents.

Cardi B's family lawyer on Kulture's custody

Talking to Hollywood Life about the same, Cardi B's lawyer said that the first request of the singer wanting complete physical and legal custody of Kulture would not have cut Offset completely from his daughter's life. She explained that physical custody meant that Kulture would live with her mother but that Offset would also get his parenting time with the child. The lawyer revealed that now that the WAP singer has amended her document for joint custody, which means Offset would also get to spend an equal amount of time with his daughter. The joint physical parenting custody meant that both the parents will have an equal amount of parenting time with their child which can be usually achieved by splitting the week equally.

Cardi B wishes the divorce proceedings to be peaceful

She went on to say that in such an arrangement, parents have an equal amount of access regarding any kind of information about their child. In such custody, the parents can also discuss with each other regarding the upbringing of their child. The criteria in joint custody regarding the upbringing of the child include non-emergency medical, education, religion and extra-curricular activities. The parents can divide these criteria when it comes to their parenting plans.

The I Like It singer has also made it clear that she wants the entire divorce proceedings to be a peaceful process. The singer also stated in her documents that the custody granted to her and Offset should be at par with their daughter's best interests. Rachel concluded by saying that if Cardi B can prove to the court that she has been the primary caregiver for Kulture, then she may also be granted the sole physical custody of her daughter.

