Cardi B Hits Back At Candace Owens, Says She Can Make Millions; Read More

Cardi B recently took to her social media to hit back at Candace Owens. The rapper recently took to her social media and put out several heated posts for Candace Owens after the latter criticised Cardi B’s recent interview with Joe Biden for Elle magazine. Here is a look at how Cardi B responded to Candace Owens accusations.

Cardi B hits back at Candace Owens

Cardi B took to her official Twitter handle and shared a tweet in which she slammed Candace Owens. She reminded her that she currently has the number 1 song WAP. She also added that she has a huge platform and she can make millions. She further told Candace Owens to go and vote to get the man that used you. She concluded her tweet by saying that she does not wants to argue with her as she does not have the time for it and she just feels sorry for her. Here is a look at Cardi B’s Twitter.

Yes you are right I have the number 1 song & I have a huge platform and I can make millions go vote to get the MAN THAT USED YOU .I don’t want to argue with you Candace I really don’t have the time .I honestly just feel sorry for you. https://t.co/haACwKRN13 — iamcardib (@iamcardib) September 6, 2020

Candace Owens on Cardi B

Candace Owens had posted a video in which she criticised Cardi B’s interview with Joe Biden. She called it one of the biggest insults and termed Cardi B as an illiterate person. Candace Owens said that Joe Biden should have given an interview to a more intelligent person than Cardi B.

She captioned the video as “Since most black people didn’t have the spine to admit that @benshapiro was 100% correct about @iamcardib and how her music and platform contributes to the disintegration of black culture and values...here you go.” Here is a look at Candice Owens video.

Since most black people didn’t have the spine to admit that @benshapiro was 100% correct about @iamcardib and how her music and platform contributes to the disintegration of black culture and values...here you go. #WAP #SundaySpecial pic.twitter.com/q5QxxX9G4e — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) September 6, 2020

Cardi B and Candace Owens heated social media exchange

Candace also blasted at Cardi B for her supporting Joe Biden. She tweeted, “You are encouraging MILLIONS to go vote for the man that locked up entire generations of black men. Maybe go google: JOE BIDEN AND 1994 CRIME BILL. Joe Biden used you. Bernie Sanders used you. Neither one of them like or know your music. They think you’re dumb.”

The rapper took to her Twitter and slammed Candace Owens for her supporting Donald Trump. She tweeted, ”& you are encouraging millions to vote for a man who laughs every time a black man gets killed by a cop and tell millions of Americans to drink bleach Trump didn’t even have you talking at the Republican convention He thinks you’re dumb.MASA did you dirty but you mad at me?”.

Cardi B also clapped back at Candace Owens in an eight-minute-long Instagram video. Here is a look at it.

& you are encouraging millions to vote for a man who laugh Everytime a black men gets killed by a cop and tell millions of Americans to drink bleach🤷🏽‍♀️ Trump didn’t even have you talking at the Republican convention 😩He thinks you’re dumb.MASA did you dirty but you mad at me ? https://t.co/0gWcIpInS7 — iamcardib (@iamcardib) September 7, 2020

