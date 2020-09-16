Cardi B's Net Worth 2020: Check Out How Well-off The 'Wap' Singer Is

Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, known by her popular name, Cardi B, has become a social sensation as her peppy tracks hit millions of views in no time. The rapper and television personality, Cardi B, has launched a slew of hits in her illustrative career. Here's a look at Cardi B's net worth in 2020.

As per the report by Celebrity Net Worth, Cardi B's net worth is Rs 180 crore ($24 million). The report mentioned that Cardi B's net worth soared in 2017 after the success of her single titled Bodak Yellow. Cardi B joined the cast of the reality television series titled Love & Hip Hop: New York in 2015 and made her digital debut. However, in 2016, she made an exit from the show to focus on her music career. Cardi B has collaborated with biggies like Bruno Mars, Selena Gomez, DJ Snake and others.

Cardi B's divorce

As per Reuters' reports, Cardi B filed for the divorce with her husband, Offset, on Tuesday, September 15. The duo was married for three years. She filed divorce papers in family court in Fulton County, Georgia, according to court records. More so, an initial hearing date for the same has been set for November 4. Cardi B and the Offset got hitched in a close-knit ceremony in 2017. They also have a daughter, Kulture.

Back in 2019, on Offset's birthday, Cardi B took to her social media handle and posted a video that gave a glimpse of how she gifted $500,000 in cash to her husband. Sharing the video, she wrote, "Big daddy shlong Birthday. Little something something for the Birthday boy Offset. Love you." The clip showed how Cardi had hidden the cash in a refrigerator. As soon as Offset opened the fridge, he stumbled upon bundles of money.

Cardi B and Offset

This year in August, Offset also penned a note for his wife. As Cardi launched her new track Wap, Offset expressed that he was so 'proud' of his wife. More so, he added that she works so hard and her creativity and mind is out this world. Offset also called himself the 'luckiest'. Take a look at the post below.

