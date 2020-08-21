Cardi B & Megan Thee Stallion Team Up To Give Away $1 Million To 'powerful Women'

After a nine-month-long music hiatus, Bronx rapper Cardi B collaborated with Meghan Thee Stallion for the music video WAP, which emerged out to be a massive success. The steamy number debuted at number 1 on Billboards charts. However, it just didn’t stop there, WAP gained a ground-breaking 93 million streams within the first week of its release as reported by Billboard. Now, to thank their fans, the two rap divas have teamed up with Twitter and Cash App to give away $1 million in $500 increments.

#WAP has returned to #1 on the Apple Music Top 100 Global Chart. pic.twitter.com/wD7MQOSvwt — Fan Account | #BLM (@BardiUpdatess) August 20, 2020

Cardi B & Megan Thee Stallion give away $1 million

Rap queen Cardi B, took to Twitter, to expresses how grateful she is for her fans who showered tremendous love on her music video. Calling them ‘amazing’, she announced that Cardi along with Megan, have now decided to ‘celebrate’ all the ‘powerful women’ out there.

She urged her fans to tell her ‘why’ they need the money or ‘how one can use’ the money for good. The Bronx rapper asked everyone to tweet their hashtag along while explaining their reasons. Take a look at it here:

y'all made #WAP amazing!! we’re partnering with Twitter and Cash App to give away a total of $1 million dollars to celebrate all you powerful women out there. tell us why you or a woman you know can use a piece of the $.



drop your $cashtag and use #WAPParty pic.twitter.com/g52Hiep94k — iamcardib (@iamcardib) August 19, 2020

Turns out that Cardi B’s ‘WAP party’ wasn’t a hoax after all. Fans all across the world reached out to her. While some said they want to pay their bills, others expressed how the cash can be useful for their business. As soon as the requests began pouring in, fans began to receive money in their cash wallet. Check it out here:

I’m 19 and a college student who is trying to pay my way through college as first generation to go to college. I opened my business and the money will help me buy all the organic ingredients for my skin care business and buy books for class. cashapp is $RHmoney20 #WAPParty — Rebecca Harris (@arabie_04) August 20, 2020

#WAPARTY I’m 20 years old and live in Ohio with my husband and our two pets we rescued. We have been renting our house for 2 years almost 3 in October. Our landlord decided to sell our house and we have no money saved up to buy a place. We are really struggling because of bill🥺 pic.twitter.com/jZ0BccBvx3 — hales (@TinyeIephantx) August 20, 2020

Recently, Cardi B also appreciated her collaboration with Megan by surprising her with an adorable gift. The rapper gifted Megan a WAP customised Hermes bag. The latter took to Instagram to share a video of her unboxing the gift she received from the Bronx rapper. She was extremely touched with her gesture and was excited to see her own illustration imprinted on the bag. Check it out here:

The sensual song features both the rap powerhouses walking in an out of multiple rooms of a luxurious mansion. Animal printed ensembles and room revolved around as the core theme of the video. Along with their whimsical dance moves, the song WAP has a catchy mid-tempo rhythm that keeps viewers hooked.

