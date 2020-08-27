Cardi B Takes A Jibe At Melania Trump After Her Fan Slammed The Rapper On Twitter

While the Presidency campaigns in the USA are underway, Cardi B recently fired back at current First Lady, Melania Trump. Republican firebrand DeAnna Lorraine tweeted a rather offensive comment regarding Cardi B. This made the rapper call out the First Lady and Trump's supporter. Here’s what happened.

Cardi B claps back at Trump supporter for calling her out on social media

DeAnna Lorraine had tweeted on the microblogging site making a direct hit at Cardi B. She said that the country needs more women like the First Lady, Melanie Trump and less like the rapper. Earlier she had called out B's song Wap as "disgusting and vile". Another political personality also called out Cardi B in the comment section of this tweet. Take a look at her tweet here:

America needs far more women like Melania Trump and far less like Cardi B. — DeAnna Lorraine ðŸ‡ºðŸ‡¸ (@DeAnna4Congress) August 26, 2020

Clapping back at Lorraine, Cardi B referred to her latest song, Wap and said that it was not Melania Trump who sold Wap. The tweet has received 590.5 thousand likes and has been retweeted 107. 8 thousand times so far. Check out Cardi's reply:

Didn’t she used to sell that Wap? https://t.co/ahgIf96S6a — iamcardib (@iamcardib) August 26, 2020

Not only this, but Cardi B also posted a photo of First Lady Melania Trump to support her argument. The picture is from the cover of a French magazine when she was around 25 years old. This comes after rumours that when Melania Trump worked as a model in her 20s and she posed for many magazines covers.

Previously, during the Black Lives Matter movement, Cardi B had openly showed her disapproval of President Donald Trump. She also revealed how she wanted to "vote out" Trump and even called her supporters to do the same. Cardi B had also posted on that social media saying, "He's not doing anything for anybody. He's just saying things that appease the same people. I want a president who makes me feel secure. I want a president who understands the pain of the people".

