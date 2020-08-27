Cardi B's Heart Wig Wins Hearts On Social Media, Vanessa Hudgens Says She's 'obsessed'

Cardi B has been grabbing headlines ever since she released her latest collaboration with Mega Three Stallion called WAP. Recently, she hit the news for uploading a video of herself in a pink wig. Not only this, but the wig also had a quirky heart-shaped pigtails. Here's what this is about.

Cardi B flaunts her pink heart wig on Instagram

Cardi B took to her Instagram account to post a video of her new hairdo. As quirky as her, the hairdo was actually a pink wig with big heart-shaped pigtails. Adding a caption to her post, she asked her fans if they liked her hair, "Ya like my hair ?" Take a look:

Many of Cardi B's fans and friends took to the comments to share their opinion. While one said, "Zipper earrings ðŸ˜ Heart buns ðŸ˜", another replied "Ahh my!!! Love it ðŸ’•ðŸ’•ðŸ’•how long did this design take?". Take a look at the comments:

Cardi B's heart wig is designed by her personal hairstylist, Tokyo Stylez. The latter's real name is Mia Jackson and she hails from Nebraska. She has also appeared in Cardi B's latest WAP video.

However, Cardi B is not the only client of Mia Jackson. Her creativity also graced singers like Kim Kardashian, Doja Cat, Beyonce, Nicki Minaj, Rihanna, Megan Thee Stallion and many more. She has also been a part of 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' and 'Life of Kylie'.

However, it is not only her wig, but also her statement earrings that drew attention in Cardi B's video. The rapper wore a pair of gold earrings shaped as zippers. Check it out

In other news, Cardi B is not the only celebrity who has been doing experiments with their hair in the lockdown. Joe Jonas has turned blonde from his natural black hair while Kylie Jenner seems undecided on which colour hair she wants. However, Cardi B seems unbeatable still with a huge collection of different kinds and colours of wigs.

