Cardi B Is 'so Proud' Of Offset As They Attend The Balenciaga Show At Paris Fashion Week

Cardi B is 'so proud' of her husband Offset after the duo made a dazzling entry at the Balenciaga Spring/Summer 2022 Show during the Paris Fashion Week.

Cardi B and her husband Offset took the glamour quotient a notch higher at the Spring/Summer 2022 Balenciaga show during Paris Fashion Week after making a stunning appearance in the luxury brand's clothes. Taking to her Instagram handle recently, the Bodak Yellow star expressed that she was 'so proud' of her husband for having walked the show. Offset looked dapper in an all-black outfit, with a plaid button-up around his waist, while Cardi B grabbed eyeballs in a printed overcoat dress. 

However, this isn't the first time Cardi was spotted at the Paris Fashion Week. The Grammy award winner made her first-ever red carpet appearance since the birth of her second child, by attending the 'Thierry Mugler: Couturissime' exhibition in September. 

Cardi B and Offset attend Paris Fashion Week

Taking to her Instagram handle recently, the second-time mommy uploaded a string of photos with Offset as they strutted down the Balenciaga show. Her umbrella-shaped black hat as well boots accentuated her attire, while Offset kept it casual with an oversized leather jacket, layered on top of a hoodie. For the caption, she wrote, "popped out to s/s 22 @balenciaga show! So proud of my husband @offsetyrn who walked the show! Thank you @demnagvasalia and the Balenciaga team for your hospitality! I had such an amazing experience!!."

A post shared by Cardi B (@iamcardib)

Cardi's Instagram handle is filled with her looks from the series of shows at the world's fashion capital. Cardi B, who recently welcomed her second born with rapper and husband Offset, made a dazzling first red carpet appearance post her recent delivery, clad in a Thierry Mugler ruby-coloured sequin gown. Her look was accentuated by statement-making feathers, deep red gloves as well as matching pink and red accessories on her neck and eyebrows. She captioned her post," MUGLER MAMI". 

A post shared by Cardi B (@iamcardib)

Cardi B and Offset, who have been married since 2017, are parents to two children, daughter Kulture, and a son who was born on September 4 this year. Apart from sharing children with Cardi B, Offset is also dad to daughter Kalea and sons Kody and Jordan from his previous relationships. Cardi announced the birth of her second child on Instagram by uploading a heartwarming photo of the couple with their newborn. For the caption, Cardi B wrote, "9/4/21🦕💙🧸". 

A post shared by Cardi B (@iamcardib)

