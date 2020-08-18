Cardi B Makes Strong Style Statement In Outfit Made Out Of Bandanas, Pic Inside

Cardi B does not shy away from creating her own unique and whacky style statements. The die-hard fans of the rapper are always in for a surprise with her sartorial choices and her recent post proved just the same. The I Like It singer stepped out of her home in an outfit made entirely out of bandanas.

Cardi B sports an attire made out of bandanas

Talking about the outfit, Cardi's attire was made out of pink, purple, blue, and green bandanas. The rapper opted for a long braided hairdo which was also styled by the bandanas. She further paired up the look with strapped heels and hoop earrings. But it was her pink Berkin's bag which further added to the glam quotient along with the entire look. She captioned the picture stating, 'Rep Your Flag.'

The outfit is designed by Natasha Zinko. The attire amounts to $1,130 according to Natasha's website. Take a look at the post shared by the Bodack Yellow singer.

Cardi B's upcoming album

Meanwhile, the La Babe singer was recently seen on The Ellen Show where she opened up about her new music album. She revealed that her new album will consist of details about her relationship with her rapper husband, Offset. The rapper also revealed more about her upcoming album while her interview with Ellen Degeneres.

She said that her album will give the listeners a dive deep into her relationship with her husband Offset. Cardi also compared her music to with Beyoncé’s album Lemonade. This is because Beyonce sang about her husband Jay-Z’s alleged affair and her thoughts on it in the album. The Be Careful singer said that her music is always going to make a woman feel stronger.

She further said that according to her, female empowerment is when someone makes a woman feel like she’s the strongest in the room". The rapper further hinted that this album is going to be really different. She also confirmed that the album will have some personal aspects of her relationship.

While talking about her relationship with Offset, the singer said that she was aware that her relationship has a lot of drama but she also went on to say that there’s a lot of love, passion, trusts, and friendship in their relationship. Cardi hinted that if everyone is so curious to know about her relationship, she is going to put it in the music.

