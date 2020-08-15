Cardi B Asks Her Fans For Turkish Show Recommendations, Fans Tell Her To Watch 'Ertugrul'

Turkish Drama shows are now garnering an international audience. Recently, popular American rapper Cardi B asked her fans for some Turkish show recommendations. The beloved US-based rapper revealed that she had just finished watching Kosem Sultan and was now looking forward to seeing a news Turkish Drama show.

Fans of Cardi B soon started sending her recommendations for her next Turkish show, and many fans wanted the actor to see Ertugrul.

Rapper Cardi B asks her fans for Turkish show recommendations on Twitter

I had so many nightmares.I guess I couldn’t sleep right watching how Kösem died.....Now what should I watch next .....Turks? — iamcardib (@iamcardib) August 9, 2020

Taking to social media, US rapper Cardi B revealed that she had finished watching the Turkish show Kosem Sultan. In her tweet, Cardi B wrote that she had multiple nightmares right after watching how Kosem died on the show. She then asked her massive fan following to give her some Turkish show recommendations.

Fans immediately asked the popular rapper to watch the renowned Turkish show Ertugrul. Below are just some of the fan recommendations for Turkish shows that Cardi B received on her Twitter page.

If you're still into the ottoman empire you should watch Dirilis Ertugrul. If you're into some modern drama you should watch ask-i memnu. If you're into action you should watch icerde — Park Cey-min⁷ (@itsCey) August 9, 2020

Besides Ertugrul, many fans also recommended other popular Turkish shows like Ask-i Memnu and Icerde. However, responding to one fan, Cardi B stated that she was not interested in watching shows that were set in modern times. So fans started recommending other beloved historical drama Turkish shows.

Turkish TV series are becoming a worldwide sensation, especially in countries with a Muslim majority population. In fact, Resurrection: Ertugrul is massively popular in Pakistan and has millions of views on YouTube. This popular show is set in 13th century Anatolia, which is now modern-day Turkey.

The story is based on real historical events and follows the battles between the Muslim Oghuz Turks and the Byzantine. It also includes parts of the historic Mongol invasion and the Crusades.

Other than Resurrection: Ertugrul and Kosem Sultan, shows like Magnificent Century and Ishq-e-Mamnu have also become worldwide sensations. Magnificent Century is all about the life of Sultan Suleiman, a renowned Ottoman Sultan from the 10th century. Turkish historical dramas are especially popular due to their massive set pieces and gripping plots based on real history.

[Promo from Cardi B Instagram]

