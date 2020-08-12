Cardi B Confirms Her Next Album Will Have Details About Her Relationship With Offset

Cardi B and husband Offset have been the talk of the town for a long time now. The La Babe singer was recently seen on The Ellen Show where she opened up about her new music album. She revealed that her new album will consist of details about her relationship with her husband, Offset. Read more to know about Cardi B and her upcoming music album.

Cardi B talks about her upcoming music album

Cardi B recently spoke about her upcoming album while her interview with Ellen Degeneres. She said that her album will give the listeners a dive deep into her relationship with Offset. Cardi also compared her music to with Beyoncé’s Lemonade. This is because Beyonce sang about her husband Jay-Z’s alleged affair and her thoughts on it. Cardi B says that her music is always going to make a woman feel like a "bad b****". She says according to her, female empowerment is when someone makes a woman feel like she’s the "baddest b**** in the room". But this album is going to be really different.

She also confirmed that of course, it’s going to have her personal relationship moments. While talking about her relationship with Offset, Cardi B said that she was aware that her relationship has a lot of drama and everything but claims there’s a lot of love, there’s a lot of passion, there’s a lot of trust, and there’s a big friendship. She said that the entire world is against them and also added that if everyone is so curious to know about her relationship, she is going to put it in the music. She said that the listeners can buy it and does not want to give it to them all for free.

More about Cardi B

Cardi B entered into the music industry with the VH1 reality tv show called Love & Hip Hop: New York. After just releasing 3 mixtapes, Cardi then managed to bag a deal with Atlantic Records in 2017. She then released her debut studio album, Invasion of Privacy in 2018 and it managed to break several streaming records and was also certified triple platinum by RIAA. The same album also got her the Grammy Award for Best Rap Album making her the first and only solo artist to win this award. It was also nominated for the Album of the Year but did not manage to win it.

