Cardi B Rants About Coronavirus, Says She Is Scared Of The Deadly Pandemic; Watch

Popular popstar Cardi B is regarded as one of the most influential female rappers of all the time, according to Forbes. She is famously known for penning down unique lyrics. Cardi B songs have received widespread media coverage. Recently, the star was seen ranting about Coronavirus.

ALSO READ| Cardi B Gets Notice From Federal Trade Commission Over Instagram Ad; Details Here

Taking to Instagram, Cardi B shared a video of herself where she is seen ranting about the deadly coronavirus. In the video, Cardi B is seen saying that she has no idea about the deadly virus. The popstar adds she doesn’t understand how the virus started spreading from Wuhan, China. However, Cardi B is surprised and scared that the virus is travelling worldwide.

ALSO READ| How Did Rudy Gobert Get Coronavirus? Interaction With French Travellers Could Be A Reason

Cardi B also mentioned that she is very scared of the virus and it has got her panicking. She points out that it is not a joke. The rapper also said that her fans may or may not get infected by the virus. However, the repercussion coronavirus will have on the economy will have to be dealt with by all. Cardi B also said that things are getting serious now and have left her frightened.

In the video, Cardi B is seen wearing a bronze coloured sheer outfit. The rapper left her hair open to go with the outfit. The twist to her outfit was her nails. Cardi B opted for long blue nails to go with her look.

ALSO READ| 'Markets Overreacting To News Flows On Coronavirus': Says Expert As Sensex Nosedives

Have a look at Cardi B ranting about coronavirus here:

By looking at Cardi B’s caption, fans also came to know about the precautions the rapper is taking to deal with coronavirus. Cardi B mentioned about stocking up food because of the virus. As per media reports, the novel coronavirus has taken lives of more than 4000 people worldwide so far.

ALSO READ| Katy Perry, Beyonce, Cardi B: Celebs Who Surprised Fans With Their Pregnancy Revelations

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.