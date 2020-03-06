Katy Perry, Beyonce, Cardi B: Celebs Who Surprised Fans With Their Pregnancy Revelations

Embracing motherhood is special for every woman. And when it comes to celebrities, it is not just them but their fans also rejoice and celebrate this happy occasion. Often celebrities have treated fans with their pregnancy news in a very unique manner. Here’s taking a look at celebrities who broke their pregnancy news in a unique manner.

Katy Perry

American star Katy Perry recently revealed that she was expecting her first child through a music video. She recently released a song titled Never Worn White where she showed fans a glimpse of her baby bump. Fans could not control their happiness and soon flooded the comment section with congratulatory messages.

Cardi B

Cardi B’s pregnancy had taken the internet by storm as fans were very curious to know if she was pregnant. In 2018, Cardi B performed on the Saturday Night Live where she flaunted her baby bump and put fans in a frenzy. She had sported a white gown where she sang the most famous song, I Like It.

Also read | Ryan Reynolds And Blake Lively's Way Of Balancing Work And Personal Life Is Truly Iconic

Blake Lively

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds married in the year 2012 and are proud parents to Inez Reynolds and James Reynolds and did not reveal their third daughter’s name. The actor hid her third pregnancy for quite some time and spilt the beans as she attended the premiere of her husband’s film Detective Pikachu. She had sported a yellow gown and revealed that the couple was expecting their third child.

Also read | Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds' Quirky Social Media Posts That Won Fans' Hearts

Beyonce

Beyonce surprised fans not once but twice as she uniquely revealed her pregnancy. In 2011, Beyonce made fans go gaga as she attended the MTV music videos and revealed her pregnancy as she walked up the stage and announced her pregnancy. The second time was when the singer featured on the cover of a magazine showcasing her baby bump.

Also read | Katy Perry And Orlando Bloom Are Expecting Their First Child And This Video CONFIRMS It

Also read | Katy Perry Will Not Be Inviting Fellow Judges To Her Wedding Because Of THIS Reason

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.