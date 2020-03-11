Cardi B Gets Notice From Federal Trade Commission Over Instagram Ad; Details Here

Cardi B is one of the most influential artists who has been showing her presence on social media. A number of celebrities promote a number of products and brands on Instagram which is a great source of income for them. In the same context, Cardi B shared a video on her Instagram that promotes a certain brand of detox tea, Teami, for weight loss. The singer, along with 9 other influencers, was sent a notice by Federal Trade Commission after failing to properly disclose paid advertisements. Read more about Cardi B.

Cardi B's controversy

Reportedly, the multi-platinum rapper came under scrutiny for promoting the detox tea company Teami. The FTC has accused the company of misleading consumers about the health and benefits of its products. With her Instagram post, Cardi B claimed Teami helped her lose weight in an Instagram video posted on November 23, 2018. According to the FTC, the ad is “deceptive” because “it lacked a clear disclosure” that she was paid to endorse the product.

The FTC statement mentioned, “The disclosure was not visible to followers viewing the post in their Instagram feeds unless they clicked ‘more'. Thus, it was not clear and conspicuous. In addition, there was no disclosure in the video. Because the video could be viewed without anyone seeing a disclosure, you should disclose any material connection in the video itself and not just the text portion of your post.” The statement is a must as a number of fans see these popular faces and blindly follow them. The fans see these celebrities using the products in ads and assume they use it regularly. This makes the companies get such popular faces on board.

