Cardi B Slams A Fan For Racist Comment; Says 'Ya'll Don't Do This To White Celebs'

Hollywood songstress Cardi B recently lashed out at trolls after she spotted a racist comment about her Hermes bag collection from a social media user. The social media user, in his now-deleted tweet, claimed that expensive Birkin bags have lost their value and he further accused 'female Black rappers of making the bags easy to get in a less exclusive deal'. Reacting to the tweet, Cardi B took to her Instagram handle to address the issue and asked why people don’t react the way they do when a white celebrity does it.

Cardi B: 'They don't do it white celebs'

In her three-minute-long Instagram video, Cardi B said, “Hey guys, so I wanna do this video because I have been seeing this tweet that had me and other female rappers on it and they were talking about if we could Birkins for the Hermes store. They were also saying how we depreciate the value of a Hermes Birkin bag. I find that really interesting because, first thing first, I definitely could get a bag. Actually, I got four bags today from the Hermés store. Why is it that y’all are asking female rapper if they could get a bag from the Hermes’ store? You don’t do this to white celebrities’. So why are they gotta be asking us?"

Watch the video here

Cardi B- on the work front

Cardi B has taken the music industry by storm with her hit single Bodak Yellow, earning her Grammy nominations for Best Rap Performance and Best Rap Song. Cardi B first gained popularity as a social media influencer on Instagram a few years ago. Despite her financial circumstances, she became a successful female rapper and gained fame. Some of her most noted works include WAP, I Like It, Bodak Yellow, Rodeo and Please Me.

In her career, Cardi B has bagged a Grammy Award, eight Billboard Music Awards, five Guinness World Records, four American Music Awards, eleven BET Hip Hop Awards and two ASCAP Songwriter of the Year awards. Reportedly, Cardi is the only female rapper with multiple billion-streamers on Spotify. She is currently married to Offset.

