Cardi B Makes A Striking And Dramatic Court Entry In A Large Feather Coat

Cardi B definitely made heads turn on Tuesday, December 10 when the Grammy winner rapper showed up wearing a larger than life coat full of feathers with a colossal train and towering black hood to her date in Queen’s Criminal Court.

The American singer-rapper stunned everyone with her style at Queen where she is facing multiple charges stemming from an August 2018 fight at a strip club.

While entering the court Cardi seemed in a good spirit as she was smiling at her fans.

Her fashion was on-point, instead of wearing colorful makeup, she opted for a barely-there look. She paired her outerwear with a tailored white button-down, black pants, a matching tie, and pumps, reported E!Online.

Jeff Kern, Cardi's attorney stated that the court appearance was a "routine calendar call." Kern stated that Judge Zayas had adjourned the case until January 17 to conduct pre-trial hearings relating to the other parties. The judge excused the rapper from coming to court as the hearings don't involve her.

The superstar's court appearance is most likely regarding her alleged altercation at a strip club in Queens last year. Just a few months ago, the ‘girl like you’ rapper was indicted for attempted assault in the second degree.

She has pleaded not guilty, and her lawyers in her defence have denied she harmed anyone. Before that, she was indicted on 12 charges, including 2 counts of felony attempted assault with intent to cause serious physical injury.

Police said that Cardi B, 27, and her entourage argued with a bartender at Angels Strip Club. “The dispute sparked a bottle-and-hookah-pipe throwing fracas that caused minor injuries to the woman and another employee,” said police.

The court session centred on her lawyers’ efforts to get access to the alleged victims’ social-media messages.

“We believe she’s innocent, and so we’re investigating all aspects,” lawyer Drew Findling said after the court appearance.

Defence attorney Nicholas Ramcharitar, captured video of the 'I like it' rapper while she was entering the building. He informed that Cardi was not upset at all the cameras and seemed quite eager to get in and out of the building as quickly as possible.

(With inputs from ANI)

