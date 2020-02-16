Caroline Flack's Heartbreaking Last Instagram Caption Before Committing Suicide

British television presenter Caroline Flack has been found dead on February 15 at the age of 40 and her last Instagram caption is heartbreaking. Love Island host's family lawyer said in a statement that she had killed herself and was found in her London apartment. Flack had posted the last image on February 14, but she posted a caption expressing her feelings on Christmas Eve when she admitted she has “life to keep going with” and “a story to tell”.

From the launch of the controversial show in 2015, Flack was the host of the show until last year when she was charged with assaulting her boyfriend, Lewish Burton. However, she had denied the charges and was scheduled to stand in a trial starting next month. In her last caption, Flack had started off by saying that she has been asked to stay away from social media and confessed about the increasing speculation about her on the internet. Most internet users have also expressed their grief on her death and said that her last caption expressed that "she was struggling".

Flack wrote, “Been advised not to go on social media ... but I wanted to say happy Christmas to everyone who has been so incredibly kind to me this year..... this kind of scrutiny and speculation is a lot to take on for one person to take on their own”.

She added, “ I’m a human being at the end of the day and I’m not going to be silenced when I have a story to tell and a life to keep going with”.

Read the caption. Don't you ever have the audacity to say you wish you'd seen the signs. They're always there. I don't think there's a single suicide where someone hasn't reached out for help leading up to it. It is clear from Caroline Flack's IG she was seriously struggling.

This saddens me to the core.

Her last caption on Instagram, Christmas Eve 2019 ❤️



RIP Caroline Flack x

Niall Horan blames 'tabloids'

As condolences poured in for Flack's family amid the “very sad news”, former One Direction member, Niall Horan also expressed his grief and blamed the “tabloids” for her death which never hold themselves accountable. He further blamed the outcome of Flack's suicide on society which treats famous personalities differently leading to “clickbait” articles with “terrible” things about people.

Two other contestants of Love Island, Mike Thalassitis and Sophie Graydon committed suicide in 2018 and 2019 which renewed the debate about the ethics of reality shows that have raged in the British television similar to American programs like The Jerry Springer Show and Big Brother.

Caroline 💔 — Niall Horan (@NiallOfficial) February 15, 2020

That’s our actual friend, a person. Because she is talented and famous she automatically gets treated differently by society and in turn the tabloids and social media. The outcome is society’s fault . — Niall Horan (@NiallOfficial) February 15, 2020

Tabloids will never hold themselves accountable in any shape or form for any death. I feel very sad for those who write these terrible articles simply for clickbait and a wage at the end of the year. — Niall Horan (@NiallOfficial) February 15, 2020

