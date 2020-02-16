The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Caroline Flack's Heartbreaking Last Instagram Caption Before Committing Suicide

UK News

British TV presenter, 'Love Island' host, Caroline Flack has been found dead on February 15 at the age of 40 and her last Instagram caption is heartbreaking.

Written By Aanchal Nigam | Mumbai | Updated On:
Caroline Flack

British television presenter Caroline Flack has been found dead on February 15 at the age of 40 and her last Instagram caption is heartbreaking. Love Island host's family lawyer said in a statement that she had killed herself and was found in her London apartment. Flack had posted the last image on February 14, but she posted a caption expressing her feelings on Christmas Eve when she admitted she has “life to keep going with” and “a story to tell”. 

From the launch of the controversial show in 2015, Flack was the host of the show until last year when she was charged with assaulting her boyfriend, Lewish Burton. However, she had denied the charges and was scheduled to stand in a trial starting next month. In her last caption, Flack had started off by saying that she has been asked to stay away from social media and confessed about the increasing speculation about her on the internet. Most internet users have also expressed their grief on her death and said that her last caption expressed that "she was struggling".

Flack wrote, “Been advised not to go on social media ... but I wanted to say happy Christmas to everyone who has been so incredibly kind to me this year..... this kind of scrutiny and speculation is a lot to take on for one person to take on their own”.

Read -  Caroline Flack, 'Love Island' Host, Found Dead In London Apartment

She added, “ I’m a human being at the end of the day and I’m not going to be silenced when I have a story to tell and a life to keep going with”. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Caroline (@carolineflack) on

Read -  Caroline Flack Old Tweet About Lamp Goes Viral After She’s Accused Of Hitting Boyfriend

Niall Horan blames 'tabloids'

As condolences poured in for Flack's family amid the “very sad news”, former One Direction member, Niall Horan also expressed his grief and blamed the “tabloids” for her death which never hold themselves accountable. He further blamed the outcome of Flack's suicide on society which treats famous personalities differently leading to “clickbait” articles with “terrible” things about people.

Two other contestants of Love Island, Mike Thalassitis and Sophie Graydon committed suicide in 2018 and 2019 which renewed the debate about the ethics of reality shows that have raged in the British television similar to American programs like The Jerry Springer Show and Big Brother.

Read - Best TV Shows Of Chrissy Teigen That Fans Must Add To Their Watchlist

Read - British TV Presenter Phillip Schofield Comes Out As Gay, Netizens Shower Him With Love

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
AJIT PAWAR ON MVA CLASHES
PM MODI'S ADDRESS IN VARANASI
KEJRIWAL TAKES OATH
SHARJEEL TO BE BOOKED UNDER NSA
'AAM AADMI' TO 3-TIME DELHI CM
VIRAT KOHLI'S FUNNY MOMENT