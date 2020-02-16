Jameela Jamil Calls For Investigation Into British Press After Caroline Flack's Suicide

British television presenter Caroline Flack's death came as a shock for many people. After her suicide, Jameela Jamil has called for an investigation by the government into “how far” the press are allowed to go with "harassment". Love Island host's family lawyer said in a statement on February 15 that she had killed herself and was found in her London apartment.

Jamil not only expressed grief on Flack's death but also said that “it was only a matter of time” before the British media “pushed someone completely over the edge”. Moreover, Jamil also shared a link to an online petition urging her followers to sign it in order to make sure online harassment is not repeated.

Flack on scrutiny by social media

From the launch of the controversial show, Love Island in 2015, Flack was the host of the show until last year when she was charged with assaulting her boyfriend, Lewish Burton. However, she had denied the charges and was scheduled to stand in a trial starting next month. Even on the last Instagram caption before Flack committed suicide, she started off by saying that she has been asked to stay away from social media and confessed about the increasing speculation about her on the internet.

Flack wrote, “Been advised not to go on social media ... but I wanted to say happy Christmas to everyone who has been so incredibly kind to me this year..... this kind of scrutiny and speculation is a lot to take on for one person to take on their own”.

She added, “ I’m a human being at the end of the day and I’m not going to be silenced when I have a story to tell and a life to keep going with”.

Piers Morgan has also been criticised for his “hypocrisy” as even though he called Flack's death, "sad, awful news”. Netizens were quick to call him out for the way he “criticised other women on social media”. While Flack's death has generated a conversation around bullying on social media and the tabloid culture, one internet user also told Morgan that “hopefully it makes you think” before posting harsh comments about someone online.

