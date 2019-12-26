'Carrie', Stephen King's Celebrated Novel Is Heading To The Small Screen | Details Inside

Carrie is reportedly heading to the small screen as FX and MGM Television are teaming up for a limited series based on Stephen King’s horror novel. Over the years, several projects have been based on this 1974 novel. Read on to know more details about this story.

Carrie heading to the small screen?

Stephen King is one of the most celebrated horror and supernatural novelists. His books have sold more than 350 million copies. He has written more than 61 novels and seven of them are under the pen name of Richard Bachman. But one of Stephen King’s most talked-about novels is Carrie.

Stephen King’s Carrie was released in 1974 and follows the tale of a bullied, misfit girl named Carrie White. Carrie, as mentioned earlier, is a bullied teenager in her high school and is also part of an abusive religious household. But soon, Carrie discovers her telekinetic powers and starts seeking revenge on those who tormented her. Over the years, Carrie has been adapted for several projects. There was a 1976 feature film that starred Sissy Spacek as Carrie White, a 1988 Broadway musical of the same name, and, more recently, a film that released in 2013.

Also read | How 'Doctor Sleep' Is Connected To Stephen King's Other Works, Including 'It'

Now, FX is teaming up with MGM Television for a limited series on Carrie. According to a media portal’s report, the project is still in its early stages of development. A writer for a completely fresh take on the novel has not been attached to the limited series yet. FX and MGM Television have not yet commented about this limited series state the report. A TV Movie based on Carrie was released in 2002 that was written by the writer of Hannibal, Bryan Fuller. Angela Bettis played the lead role in this TV movie. In 2013 film, Chloe Grace Moretz played the lead role and the screenplay of this movie was also penned by the 1976 Carrie screenplay writer Roberto Aguirre Sacasa.

Also read | Why Stephen King Filed A Lawsuit Against 'The Lawnmower Man' Movie

Carrie will mark the second collaboration between FX and MGM Television following the success of their anthological take on Fargo. MGM Television is also the creator of the award-winning Hulu series The Handmaid’s Tale. If this second collaboration between FX and MGM Television continues, this will mark the latest take on Stephen King’s work on the small screen.

Also read | Stephen King: Best On-screen Adaptations Of The Legendary Writer's Novels

Also read | 5 Stephen King Novels That Will Send Shivers Down Your Spine

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.