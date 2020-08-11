Casino Royale Cast: Daniel Craig, Eva Green; Full List Of Characters In The Acclaimed Film

The film Casino Royale is an action-adventure thriller film that is based on secret Agent James Bond who is setting out on his first mission as 007 after gaining 00 rank and a killing licence. In a high stakes poker game at Casino Royale, Montenegro, Bond must beat a private banker funding terrorists.

The film is helmed by Martin Campbell and bankrolled by Columbia Pictures, Eon Productions, Casino Royale Productions. The film is known for its gripping plot, interesting characters and suspenseful twists and turns in the story. Know who is a part of the Casino Royale cast below.

Casino Royale cast

Daniel Craig as James Bond

Daniel Craig plays the role of a newly named 00-status British MI6 soldier, granting him a killing license. He is assigned on a mission on apprehending a bomb-maker in Madagascar, where he stumbles on the terrorist cell of Le Chiffre and is then ordered to beat him at Casino Royale in a high-stakes poker game. He is shown as a tough, sly and smart man in Casino Royale.

Eva Green as Vesper Lynd

Eva Green essays the role of an agent appointed to Her Majesty's Treasury to oversee Bond and fund him in a high-stakes poker game. She is highly intelligent and can easily understand that Bond had a strong educational history but did not initially come from wealth and that he was orphaned at a young age. But as shown in the Casino Royale trailer, Eva is shown as a strong feisty woman who can go to any extent to protect her job and herself.

Judi Dench as M

Judi Dench describes the position of the MI6 leader. While she thinks she's been fostering Bond too early and chiding him for his rash decisions, she serves as a significant mother figure in his life. As shown in the trailer, Dench is shown as a wilful, dominating, and smart woman, who knows what she wants and doesn’t want.

Also read | James Bond Theme Songs That Topped Music Charts Including Billie Eilish's 'No Time To Die'

Mads Mikkelsen as Le Chiffre

Mads Mikkelsen plays the part of a banker who represents many of the world's terrorists, he is a mathematical genius and an excellent chess player, and while playing poker he uses those skills.

Jeffrey Wright as Felix Leiter

Jeffrey Wright essays a CIA operative's job, he participates in the poker tournament while helping Bond. This is the first Bond film produced by Eon, in which a black actor plays Leiter.

Also read | Pierce Brosnan Says Playing James Bond Allowed Him To Have A "wonderful Career"

Casino Royale cast supporting actors:

Giancarlo Giannini essays the role of Rene Mathis in Casino Royale cast

Caterina Murino essays the role of Solange in Casino Royale cast

Simon Abkarian essays the role of Alex Dimitrios in Casino Royale cast

Isaach De Bankolé essays the role of Steven Obanno in Casino Royale cast

Jesper Christensen essays the role of Mr White in Casino Royale cast

Also read | Former 'James Bond' Pierce Brosnan To Be Seen In A Science Fiction Thriller By Brett Marty

Also read | Jason Bourne Films Were A Wake-up Call For James Bond Franchise: Paul Greengrass

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.