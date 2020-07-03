Pierce Brosnan Says Playing James Bond Allowed Him To Have A "wonderful Career"

Pierce Brosnan is well-known for playing popular agent James Bond 007. The character has been portrayed by a number of actors on the big screen, starting with Sean Connery in Dr. No (1962). Brosnan who garnered much appreciation for his performances as agent 007 says that the character allowed him to have a wonderful career.

Pierce Brosnan says James Bond is a gift

In a recent interview with a daily, Pierce Brosnan discussed the legacy of depicting James Bond and how it affected his acting work. He said that Bond is the gift that keeps giving and has allowed him to have a wonderful career. The actor explained that once you are branded as a Bond, it is with you forever, so you have to make peace with it. Pierce Brosnan even held a watch party of the Bond film GoldenEye a few months back.

Pierce Brosnan as James Bond

Pierce Brosnan was the sixth person to essay the role of James Bond. He debuted as the intelligent agent in 1995 with GoldenEye. He further played the character in Tomorrow Never Dies (1997) and The World Is Not Enough (1999). Brosnan’s last outing as James Bond was in 2002 released, Die Another Day, which also marked James Bond franchise's 40th anniversary. The actor portrayed agent 007 for eight years, from 1995 to 2002. Daniel Craig took on the mantle of Bond from Brosnan with Casino Royale in 2005.

Pierce Brosnan reportedly received a salary of $4 million for his first James Bond film. It rose to $16.5 million for his fourth film, as per reports. Many called Brosnan as quintessential James Bond in manner, appearance, elegance, and grace. After his final Bond film, he stated that he wished to do one more film. According to reports, plans were made for the movie to release in 2004 but they did not materialise and Brosnan retired from the character in 2004.

Pierce Brosnan on his return as James Bond

He mentioned that you have to understand the character's legacy when you walk through the doors and pick up the mantle of playing James Bond. During the live streaming, a fan asked him whether he would like to return in a James Bond movie, but as an antagonist. Brosnan said that “would I return as a villain? If asked, yes! I believe so,” answering the question. This hinted that the actor is ready to make a comeback in the James Bond movie series, even as the bad guy.

