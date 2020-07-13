James Bond Theme Songs That Topped Music Charts Including Billie Eilish's 'No Time To Die'

James Bond is a spy thriller franchise and has a huge fanbase across boundaries. Along with the iconic James Bond movies, the Bond girls, the gadgets and gears that James Bond uses, the film's music has always been a point of attention.

007 movie songs like Shirley Bassey's Goldfinger, Paul McCartney's Live and Let Die, Carly Simon's Nobody Does It Better, Sheena Easton's For Your Eyes Only, Duran Duran's A View to a Kill, Tina Turner's Goldeneye, Skyfall by Adele and Writing's on the Wall by Sam Smith have been immensely popular amongst fans. Take a look at some of the all-time chart-toppers when it comes to the Bond theme songs.

ALSO READ| Why George Lazenby Walked Away After Playing James Bond In Just One Film? Read Here

James Bond theme songs: No Time To Die

Billie Eilish is the youngest artist to create a James Bond title song. No Time To Die is the last appearance of actor Daniel Craig as the British secret agent 007. The movie is directed by Cary Fukunaga and its theme song No Time To Die was reported to have topped the UK charts to become the highest opening week for any James Bond song up to date. It was reported that the song has sold over 90,000 copies in the first week of its release and has been streamed more the 10.06 million times.

ALSO READ| Pierce Brosnan Reveals He Was Fired As James Bond As Makers Were In Favour Of Daniel Craig

ALSO READ| Esha Gupta Introduces Her 'love' MC Gaullar; Fans Call Them Kim Impossible And James Bond

Sam Smith - Writing’s On The Wall (2015)

Writing’s On The Wall is said to have topped the UK charts. The 2015 James Bond song had managed to sell about 70,000 copies in its debut week. Post this song, Billie Eilish's No Time To Die was declared to be the second song to have the highest opening at the music charts as far as the Bond movies are concerned. The song takes the listeners back into the classic world of Bond music with instrumental chord progressions.

Adele - Skyfall (2012)

Skyfall is the theme song of the James Bond film of the same name, performed by English singer-songwriter Adele. While composing the song, Adele and Epworth aimed to capture the mood and style of the other Bond themes, including dark and moody lyrics descriptive of the film's plot. The song was one of the most memorable chart-topping Bond songs after Writing’s On The Wall and is considered to be the second favourite Bond theme song by the audience.

Duran Duran - A View To A Kill (1985)

The song A View To A Kill by Duran Duran is considered to be the first and the only James Bond song to have reached number 1 spot at the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 charts. The song was released in 1985 and the main attraction of this particular song was the signature stabs of bass.

ALSO READ| 'Spectre' Is The Third James Bond Movie To Show Bond's Personal Home; Read More Trivia

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.