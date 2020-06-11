Former 'James Bond' Pierce Brosnan To Be Seen In A Science Fiction Thriller By Brett Marty

Pierce Brosnan is soon going to work on a science fiction thriller film titled Youth, as per various reports. The actor is well known for his portrayal of James Bond over the years, along with acting in several other films. Fans of the actor are delighted to watch Pierce Brosnan once again in a science fiction film this time. The film marks the directorial debut of Brett Marty.

Previously, Brett Marty had worked on a short film with the same title and that too was a science fiction thriller film. However, this time the makers and Brett have raised the stake and are planning to make it into a full feature film, according to a news portal. The short film came out in 2016 and received a good response from critics as well as fans. Youth is set in a different future timeline not quite different from the one we are currently living in.

The film highlights renewal as a commodity which is the most prized possession in the future. It is this procedure that helps one’s body go back and thus bring the person back to their biological prime. Joel is a character that will be played by Pierce Brosnan, according to a news portal. The person retires at age 70 after a lengthy career as an engineer. As the company does not want to lose him, they pay for his wife and his renewal. The luxury promises them a second chance at life together.

Joel and his wife Alice agree to the procedure, and Alice comes out of the procedure as a young and healthy 20-year-old. However, for Joel, the process goes tragically wrong and he begins to age forward. His years to live are now numbered in a matter of weeks. Joel gets trapped in a decaying body and has to find a way to get out of this situation that he is in. Joel then tries another more dangerous procedure to get things back to normal; however, in the process, he discovers several new dark origins of the tests. Joel then realises that it is up to him to stay alive and reveal to the world what he has discovered before it gets too late.

