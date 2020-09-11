'Julie And The Phantoms' Cast: Know The Actors And The Characters They Play

Julie and the Phantoms recently released on the popular streaming platform, Netflix. The teen musical show is directed by High School Musical director Kenny Ortega. The plot revolves around a high school student who rediscovers her love for music because of three ghosts she meets in her mother's studio. The show recently released its complete soundtrack on YouTube and Spotify. Here is the main cast of Kenny Ortega's Julie and the Phantoms series.

'Julie and the Phantoms' cast

Madison Reyes as Julie

Madison Reyes is playing the lead in Julie and the Phantoms cast. She plays the role of Julie who takes a step back after her mother's death. Julie is super talented but she is comfortable displaying her skills only when she is alone. Madison Reyes didn't just act and sing in the series but also co-wrote a song in the 7th episode.

Charlie Gillespie as Luke

The cast of Julie and the Phantoms includes Charlie Gillespie who plays Luke, the lead of the phantoms. When the phantoms were about to die in 1995, the trio was about to have their big break. Luke is one of the Phantoms that Julie bonds the most. They become good friends and also good music collaborators. Charlie Gillespie's previously worked in Degrassi: The Next Generation, The Charmed reboot, and the 2020 film, Runt.

Owen Joyner as Alex

Julie and the Phantoms cast features Owen Joyner who plays the role of Alex. Alex is the drummer in the Phantoms and has a goofy surfer guy vibes. He is more on the emotional side because of the 25 years the Phantoms have spent alone. Owen Joyner is known amongst the teens as he had starred in the Nick series Knight Squad as well as three seasons of Nickelodeon’s 100 Things To Do Before High School.

Jeremy Shada as Reggie

The cast of Julie and the Phantoms features Jeremy Shada as Reggie. He is one of the Phantom's ghosts and the most supportive of them all. Reggie is excited to learn the features of being a ghost, like teleporting and talking to people. Jeremy Shada has been performing music and acting for several years. One might recognise him as Finn the Human on Adventure Time, and Lance McClain in Voltron: Legendary Defender.

The supporting cast of Julie and the Phantoms

Julie and the Phantoms supporting cast includes Julie’s father, Ray, played by Carlos Ponce, who tries his best to be a supportive father but thinks that Julie needs therapy because of her new ghost friends. It features Jadah Marie as Julie's best friend Flynn. She is straightforward and blunt but is also Julie's support system. A pivotal role is played by Savannah May as Carrie who is Julie's social as well as musical rival.

