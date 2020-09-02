Is 'That 70s Show' Leaving Netflix? Where Can I Watch The Show Now?

That 70s Show has been been a popular sitcom due to its different outlook on regular high school kids' lives. The plot revolves around Michael, Steven, Eric, Donna, Jackie and Fez, as they try to balance their family while dealing with the stress and anxiety of a high schooler. It has been a fan favourite for many years now and has a loyal following. The show first released two decades ago, on August 28, 1998. The American sitcom was a fun take on adolescents taking on their day-to-day challenges of life head-on but with a comedic twist.

Is 'That 70s Show' leaving Netflix?

According to a thread on Reddit, many its contemporary shows, the rights for That 70s Show were given to Netflix on a contract basis, and this contract comes to an end by September 7, 2020. If the contract is renewed, Netflix will continue to air the show but otherwise, the rights go back to Carsey-Werner television company.

Many distributors have been reducing contracts and licensing their content to OTT platforms like Netflix and Amazon, as they have invested in their own channels to showcase these shows. However, Carsey-Werner would not mind Netflix renewing their license. That 70s Show leaving Netflix will definitely be bad news for the fans of the show.

Where can I watch 'That 70s Show' watch now?

Apart from Netflix, another major platform that boasts the availability of this fun sitcom is Amazon. It's been advertising about the show for a while and it's the best choice for a fan to watch That 70s Show on another platform, without interruptions.

Although That 70s Show taken off from Netflix is disappointing for fans of the show, Amazon provides relief to those anticipating the effort to find a regular site to binge-watch the show. It is a hit series with a cult following, so it's likely that Netflix would choose to renew the show.

The cast of That 70s show featured some of the most seasoned actors. The show featured Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis in the lead roles. It also had Laura Prepon, Topher Grace, Wilmer Valderrama, Danny Masterson, Debra Jo Rupp and Kurtwood Smith among several others.

Image credit: [Official Facebook account of That 70s Show]

