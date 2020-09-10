'Julie & The Phantoms' Soundtrack Out Now! More About The Teen Musical's Fresh Tunes Here

Kenny Ortega's newest musical show releases today on September 10 on the streaming platform Netflix. The show will surely make one dance in no time. Julie & The Phantoms' soundtrack has been released on streaming apps like Youtube and Spotify. All the fresh tunes are delivered by the cast of Julie & the Phantoms. Read to know more about the soundtrack.

Julie and the Phantoms' soundtrack released

The show Julie & The Phantoms has officially released its entire soundtrack. The show is directed by High School Musical fame Kenny Ortega. It is a teen musical and has numerous songs sung by the lead cast of the show, which includes Madison Reyes, Charlie Gillespie, Jeremy Shada and Owen Patrick Joyner. Each episode of the show will have at least one song from the soundtrack. Earlier, the song Edge of Great was released this month to show the audience what is coming their way.

The show strikes a balance as it is very tricky to make a musical. The songs are lyrically pleasing and have been placed well in each of the episodes. The entire team of Julie & the Phantoms delivers catchy tunes, flashy choreography and pretty outfits to complete the soundtrack. Madison Reyes delivers outstanding vocals in all the songs along with the rest of the cast. Her soft solo track, Flying Solo, reveals her deepest thoughts. All the four singers get a chance to shine in the final song Stand Tall. Any teen musical is incomplete without a song that brings the entire school together and the song titles 'I got the music' completes the formula of creating a musical show. Overall, Julie & the Phantom's soundtrack gives some outstanding songs that the audience will surely like to listen on a loop.

Julie and the Phantoms on Netflix

Julie and the Phantoms on Netflix focuses on a high school student whose love for music has become dull because of her mother's recent death. The show follows Julie's journey as she rediscovers her talent when she meets three young ghosts who happen to be musicians. Julie and the Phantoms is a remake of the Brazilian series Julie e os Fantasmas that aired between 2011 and 2012 on Nickelodeon. The lead role of Julie is portrayed by Madison Reyes, while her three phantoms are portrayed by Charlie Gillespie, Jeremy Shada and Owen Patrick Joyner. Aside from the lead actors, Jadah Marie is playing the supporting role of Flynn.

