Courteney Cox Finds A Buyer For Her NZ$4.4mn Apartment In West Hollywood

Courteney Cox recently sold her apartment worth NZ$4.4 million at the Sierra Towers building in West Hollywood. Courteney Cox was a longtime resident of this apartment and lived in it for more than a decade. This luxurious penthouse is right next to Dame Joan Collins’ former house, which was sold for around NZ$6.7 million just three years ago.

According to reports by stuff.co.nz, this million-dollar penthouse is located on the 25th floor of the Sierra Towers building. The house is nearly 122 square metre units in area and even included two parking spots in the Sierra Towers lot. Moreover, Courteney Cox's apartment also included gorgeous floor-to-ceiling windows that gave a full view of the Hollywood Hills.

Sierra Towers is a luxurious building that is 31 floors tall. The apartment building has been home to some of the biggest stars in the Hollywood film industry. Some popular celebs that called Sierra Towers their home include Diahann Carroll, Lily Collins, David Lee, Jerry Leiber, and Cher.

The apartment is located at the western end of Sunset Strip in Hollywood. Sierra Towers offers its residents a whole host of luxurious amenities such as a swimming pool and indoor gym.

Courteney Cox is not the only FRIENDS star trying to sell off her house this year. Even Matthew Perry is currently looking for a buyer for his expensive penthouse in Century City. Meanwhile, on the work front, actor Courteney Cox will next be seen as news reporter Gale Weathers in Scream 5. Moreover, the cast of FRIENDS is also planning to feature in a special reunion episode that will premiere on HBO Max.

Courteney Cox, Matthew Perry, Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, and David Schwimmer are still remembered for their iconic roles in the classic sitcom FRIENDS. FRIENDS featured Courteney Cox in the role of Monica Geller. All the members of the FRIENDS main cast will come together during this reunion episode to discuss the popular show with their massive fan following.

