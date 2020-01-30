Cate Blanchett Floored The Audience With Her On-screen Presence In These Films; See List

Cate Blanchett is considered to be one of the most accomplished Australian actors. She is not only an actor but a director as well. Blanchett has floored the audience with many of her movie performances. So if you are a fan of Cate Blanchett, then you should definitely watch these movies that were not only loved by the critics but by the audience alike.

Cate Blanchett’s best movie performances

1. Elizabeth

Cate Blanchett gained worldwide recognition when she portrayed the role of Elizabeth I in Shekhar Kapur directed-film Elizabeth. Cate Blanchett went on to receive a Golden Globe Award and a BAFTA for her performance in Elizabeth. Cate Blanchett also starred in the sequel of the film titled Elizabeth: The Golden Age.

2. The Aviator

The Aviator is a biographical film based on the life of Howard Hughes. The Aviator was directed by Martin Scorsese and starred Leonardo DiCaprio as the aviation magnate Howard Hughes and Cate Blanchett as Katharine Hepburn. The Aviator was nominated for eleven Academy Awards, and Cate Blanchett went on to win the award for Best Supporting Actress.

3.The Curious Case of Benjamin Button

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button is one of the most commercially successful films in Cate Blanchett’s film career as an actor. This fantasy romantic film is loosely based on F. Scott Fitzgerald’s short story. Cate Blanchett played the role of Brad Pitt's love interest in the film. The Curious Case of Benjamin Button went on to receive thirteen Academy Award nominations.

4. Carol

Carol is considered to be one of the highlights of Cate Blanchett’s film career. Carol is based on a 1952 romantic novel of the same name. The film went on to receive several accolades after its premiere at the 2015 Cannes Film Festival. Overall, Carol received five Golden Globe Award nominations, six Oscar nominations, and nine BAFTA Award nominations.

