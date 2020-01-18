Sandra Bullock, Ryan Reynolds' Birthday Wish For Betty White Is Hilarious, Watch

It's American actor Betty White's 98th birthday on Friday and her friends Ryan Reynolds and Sandra Bullock cannot give her enough of their love. In a hilarious video posted by the Deadpool actor, Sandra Bullock and Ryan Reynolds can be seen in an adorable siblings-like squabble over the affection of the veteran actor Betty white with whom the duo has acted in their 2009 superhit romantic comedy film The Proposal. What starts off as a collaboration to wish the 98-year-old legendary actor soon turns in to more of a competition.

The funny video has Sandra and Ryan singing the birthday song for Betty to which the Pokemon actor tries to add a few twists of his own later. The Miss Congeniality actor can be seen adding, “Happy birthday from Sandy, who loves you more than Ryan.”. The Deadpool star responds with a plea directly to Betty: “Happy birthday from Ryan, who loves you so much more than Sandy. What did Sandy ever do you for you? Did she show up and hand-deliver flowers wearing nothing but black socks and a dozen gold bracelets? Just like you requested? Doubt it.”.

Take a look:

The video is captioned with the words, "Happy 98th Birthday to the one and only Betty White! #XCVIII" and was immediately liked by many of their fans and friends including Reynolds' wife actor Blake Lively. The trio has often poked fun at each other through their words to the media and have continued to remain the best of friends even after 11 years of the release of The Proposal. Betty White played the role of Ryan's character's grandmother in the film who takes a liking to his pretend fiancee, played by Sandra Bullock.

