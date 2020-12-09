Tokyo Vs Tokyo Drift Post By Netflix Sees Hilarious Captions By Netizens In Comments, Read

Money Heist is one of the most-watched shows recently. One of the characters that was loved by the audiences is that of Tokyo. One such movie with the same name that was widely loved by the audiences was The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift. In a recent post by the Instagram handle of Netflix, a scene still referring to both these Tokyos was shared and they asked the users to come up with the best captions about the picture. And the users have come up with some of the most hilarious captions. Read to know what they were.

Hilarious captions on Tokyo memes

In a recent post shared by the Instagram handle of Netflix, they have asked the users to come up with captions for the Tokyo memes.

They have received some of the funniest captions for the same. Netflix also came up with some of the most creative captions for the post. One user commented, ‘Fast & furious: Tokyo heist’. See more such captions below:

Money Heist plot revolves around a group of people who are recruited by a mysterious character called Professor. They plan to carry out two heists, one at two well-guarded banks of Spain. How they manage to get in the bank, surrounded by police and other security forces, yet succeed in their heist, is something one will have to watch the series for. Money Heist Season 5 is widely anticipated by the fans of the show. The last season was left on a cliffhanger which is building the climax of Money Heist season 5 extremely high. Creator of the show Alex Pina took to Instagram to give a hint about the upcoming season. In the caption, he wrote that he is writing the script for Money Heist season 5.

What happened to Tokyo?

Towards the end of season 4, Tokyo’s life was danger. Gandia confesses that he was given the orders to kill Nairobi and Tokyo. He said that the orders were given by the Professor. But Tokyo manages to escape from Gandia’s trap and Nairobi ends up dead. One will have to wait for the fifth season to know what really happened and how Tokyo managed to escape.

Image courtesy- @money_heist Instagram

