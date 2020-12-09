'40 Years A Prisoner' Documentary Highlights Aftermath Of 1978 MOVE Organization Raid

40 Years A Prisoner documentary’s trailer is making a lot of noise on social media. It revolves around the Philadelphia based MOVE organisation and the raid which was led by the police. This raid was extremely controversial and had come under the scanner. MOVE documentary tells the story of Mike Africa Jr and how his parents were arrested in the raid.

Also read | Ben Smith Opens Up About His Failed Suicide Attempts To Tayshia Adams On The Bachelorette

Also read | Anasuya Bharadwaj To Be Cast As Silk Smitha In Upcoming Biopic? Picture Sparks Rumours

40 Years A Prisoner documentary

40 Years A Prisoner documentary sheds light on the most controversial raid which was carried out by the police on the MOVE organisation. The raid was carried out in 1978. A shootout also took place during the raid which killed one of the police offers called James Ramp. As many as nine members of the MOVE organisation were arrested and charged with third-degree murder.

Prosecutors on the case claimed that MOVE members killed Ramo while the defence claimed that he died in the firing done by the police. There was a huge outcry over the raid. A lot of racial unrest followed in the state post this.

MOVE documentary tells the story through Mike Africa Jr’s perspective and how he has been fighting for years to prove that his parents were innocent. In the trailer of the documentary, he is heard saying that when his mother was being arrested, she was just due to give birth to him. He also said that he was born in the prison. He also wants to find out the truth about what had happened that day.

The documentary is directed by Tommy Oliver who is a native of Philadelphia. The film includes eyewitnesses and even footage from the footage. Mayor Ed Rendell who was the city’s attorney for the case was also interviewed for the MOVE documentary. MOVE is an organisation based in Philadelphia. They believe in the principles of de-civilization and going back to nature to leas their lives. The members of this organisation were black people.

40 Years A Prisoner is going to premiere on December 9, 2020. The time of the premier as on the HBO website is 10:32 PM ET. The documentary is available for streaming on HBO and HBO Max.

Also read | Priyanka Chopra Elated As She Shares Picture Of The Jacket Of Her Memoir 'Unfinished'

Also read | Prateik Babbar Shares Hilarious Video Of Getting Makeup On Feet, Hints At New Project

Image courtesy- Screengrab from trailer

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.