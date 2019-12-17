Cats Premiere Sees Stars Take To The Red Carpet To Flaunt Their Best Outfits; See Pics

Cats premiered in New York City last night, i.e December 16. The stars of the upcoming film were seen at the red carpet. The movie is based on a 1939 poetry collection Old Possum's Book of Practical Cats by TS Eliot which was later converted to a stage musical of the same name by Andrew Lloyd Webber. The megamusical stage production remains the fourth-longest-running Broadway show till date and the sixth-longest-running London show in history. This movie will feature Taylor Swift, Rebel Wilson, James Corden, Judi Dench, Jason Derulo, Idris Elba, Jennifer Hudson, and Ian McKellen. This movie will also mark the debut of Francesca Hayward in her first feature-length film role. The movie will be releasing on December 20, 2019, and is much awaited by fans. Here are a few of the best red carpet looks of the stars who graced the occasion.

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift at the #CATSMovie premiere is officially my new phone background! pic.twitter.com/8rPG4hLT1U — CATS (@catsmovie) December 17, 2019

At the Cats premiere, Taylor Swift was seen in a beautiful off-shoulder gown. The gown was red with one side having a brown hint and it also has a floral pattern on it. Taylor Swift was one of the best-dressed stars at the premiere and netizens are still talking about her look.

Jason Derulo

At the Cats premiere, Jason Derulo was seen in a black, long t-shirt and black denim pants. He was wearing long leather boots which matched his outfit. To top all things, he wore a red long overcoat with black fur, making him one of the best-dressed celebrities there.

Idris Elba

Idris Elba was seen in a black t-shirt and black pants. He was also wearing a long brown overcoat. His navy blue oxfords completed his look for the premiere.

Jennifer Hudson

At the Cats premiere, Jennifer Hudson was seen in a grey long gown. The gown had a net-like design and had a symmetrical pattern of it embroidered onto the net in black. She was also wearing grey heels, which complemented her dress.

James Corden

keep your eyes on this up and comer, he’s def going places. #CATSMovie pic.twitter.com/p6vBx0OUlJ — CATS (@catsmovie) December 17, 2019

James Corden was seen in a black suit with blue and green lines, giving it a checkered finish. His black oxfords completed his looks. These are a few of the best-dressed stars who were seen at the Cats premiere.

