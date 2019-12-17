Taylor Swift And Joe Alwyn Melt Hearts As They Leave Cats Premiere Hand-in-hand

Taylor Swift recently attended the premiere of her film Cats. The Lover singer made a solo red carpet appearance. Later, the paparazzi spotted Taylor Swift leaving the premiere hand-in-hand with beau Joe Alwyn.

Taylor and Joe leave Cats premiere hand-in-hand

Taylor Swift has had a magnificent year. She received the first-ever Billboard 'Woman of the Decade' honour. Her documentary is set to premiere at Sundance Film Festival next year. Taylor Swift also celebrated her 30th birthday during her Jingle Ball performance. Taylor Swift is also set to make her Glastonbury Festival debut and will be performing at the prestigious Sunday slot.

Also read | Taylor Swift Will Headline Glastonbury 2020 With 'Legends' Paul McCartney And Diana Ross

Apart from all of these achievements, Taylor Swift recently attended the premiere of her musical film Cats in New York. Cats is a musical adaptation of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s production of the same name. Taylor Swift attended the Cats premiere in a red and black gown. She looked every bit ready to grab all the attention during her appearance. As mentioned earlier, Taylor Swift made a solo red carpet appearance.

But the Love Story singer left the premiere hand-in-hand with boyfriend Joe Alwyn. Taylor and Joe sent the paparazzi into a frenzy as the couple left the Cats premiere. The couple was papped heavily as they walked out of the Lincoln Center in New York City. Joe has been spotted several times attending Taylor’s performances and concerts. Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn both have kept their relationship under wraps for the longest time.

Also read | Taylor Swift: Net Worth Of The Wealthy Felines Of The Billboard Honoree

Taylor has been reportedly dating Joe for the past three years. Both Taylor and Joe have not shared any pictures of themselves on social media. Taylor Swift has also declined to speak about her relationship with the British actor. In an interview with a media portal, Taylor Swift stated that she will not be discussing her relationship with Joe in the media. She added to this that she has learned that if she starts talking about her relationship publicly, people think it is up for discussion. She then emphasised that her relationship with Joe Alwyn is not a topic meant for such discussion.

Also read | Selena Gomez And Taylor Swift Friendship Timeline: When Did They First Meet?

Also read | Taylor Swift Shades Scooter Braun During Her 'Woman Of The Decade' Speech | Watch

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.