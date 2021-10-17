'Catwoman: Hunted' Trailer Shows Selina Kyle In Charming Anime Avatar | Watch

DC FanDome, this year, had surprises for every fan. Apart from treating fans with the first look at the supervillain, Balck Adam, The Batman fans witnessed an intriguing trailer. The FanDome also had a brand new animated film of Catwoman for all Selina Kyle lovers. The filmmakers dropped the first trailer of the film featuring Catwoman in her anime avatar.

Selina Kyle has two different outings in the coming year. While she will be seen in The Batman, played by Zoe Kravitz, she will also star in her animated film Catwoman: Hunted. Catwoman surprised fans with her arrival at the DC Comics event. The first look of the film had Selina in her glory. Watch the trailer of Catwoman: Hunted below.

Catwoman: Hunted release date and trailer

The Catwoman: Hunted trailer begins with Selina Kyle dressing in her anti-hero avatar, Catwoman. As she makes an attempt to steal a piece of jewellery, she falls into some major trouble. The trailer also reveals how Kyle's one wrong heist made her the most wanted woman in the world. The clip introduces several known and unknown supervillains, including Solomon Grundy, Black Mast, Talia al Ghul and Cheetah.

Sharing the trailer, Warner Bros. Entertainment trailer wrote, "In the all-new original Catwoman: Hunted, Catwoman’s attempt to steal a priceless jewel puts her squarely in the crosshairs of both a powerful consortium of villains and the ever-resourceful Interpol, not to mention Batwoman. It might just be enough to contain her. Or not." The animated film will release on February 8, 2022.

More about Catwoman: Hunted

Some voices in Catwoman: Hunted might sound familiar to the audience. Elizabeth Gillies is giving voice to Selina while Brooklyn Nine-Nine fame Stephanie Beatriz voiced Catwoman. the film also cast Jonathan Banks as Black Mask, Lauren Cohan as Julia Pennyworth, Steve Blum as Solomon Grundy, Zehra Fazal as Talia al Ghul, Keith David as Tobias Whale, Jonathan Frakes as King Faraday and Kirby Howell-Baptiste as Cheetah. The film is set to premiere on 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray Combo Pack, Blu-Ray and Digital next year. The animated film is being created by Shinsuke Terasawa. The film is slated to be a perfect entry for the character and will also pave the way for many more to come.

(Image: @dcuanimated/Instagram)