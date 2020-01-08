David Bowie: On His Birth Anniversary, Here's Some Of His Best Films To Binge On

David Robert Jones, born on January 8, is professionally popular by the name David Bowie. A leading figure in the music industry, he was considered to be one of the most influential personalities of the 20th century. He is particularly known for his innovative work in the 1970s.

Apart from being a singer and a songwriter, Bowie was also a popular actor. He is popular for his films like The Man who fell to Earth, Labyrinth, B.U.S.T.E.D and more. On his birthday, here are some of the best films of the star to binge on.

Absolute Beginners

Released in 1986, the film was directed by Julien Temple. Starring David Bowie, Patsy Kensit, and Eddie O'Connell, the film also features a song by David Bowie titled Absolute Beginners. The film revolves around a young photographer who is hopelessly in love with a gorgeous model. In order to impress her, he gets involved with a pop promoter to make it big.

The Prestige

Released in 2006, the film was directed by Christopher Nolan. The plot revolves around two friends and fellow magicians who turn bitter enemies after a tragic incident. Devoting themselves to the rivalry, they make sacrifices with terrible consequences. The film also stars Christian Bale, Hugh Jackman, and Scarlett Johansson.

Labyrinth

Teenager Sarah goes through a maze to save her little brother from the Goblin King. Released in 1986, the film was directed by Jim Henson. While David Bowie plays the Goblin King, the film also stars Jennifer Connelly and Toby Froud.

The Man Who Fell to Earth

Released in 1976, The Man Who Fell to Earth revolves around Thomas Jerome Newton, who is an alien who comes to Earth to seek water in order to save his home planet. He uses his knowledge of advanced technology to make profitable inventions. Directed by Nicholas Roeg, the film also stars Candy Clark and Rip Torn.

The Hunger

The Hunger is a fantasy drama directed by Tony Scott. The film revolves around Miriam who is a stunning vampire that prays on NYC clubgoers. When is vampire lover stars to age rapidly, he takes the help of Sarah who is an ageing expert. Released in 1983, the film also stars Susan Sarandon and Catherine Deneuve.

