Hollywood Sci-fi Movies That Proved To Be Big Money-makers In The Last Decade

Hollywood has created numerous entertaining films over the years across almost every genre. However, there are none that turned out to be quite as magnificent and fascinating as those with a sci-fi label. Sci-fi movies have also proved to be big money-makers at the box office. To celebrate the sci-fi genre, we take a look at the highest-grossing sci-fi movies of the decade:

Avengers: Endgame (2019)

Avengers: Endgame which came out last year was one of the most anticipated releases after Infinity War. The movie was released in 2019 and is the highest grosser on the list collecting $2,797 worldwide.

Star Wars Ep. VII: The Force Awakens (2015)

The American space opera film directed by JJ Abrams is the second highest-grossing film collecting $2.068 billion worldwide. The film revolves around the rise of a new order destined to destroy the New Republic three decades after the Empire's defeat.

Defected stormtrooper Finn and the scavenger Rey must find a way to stop them and find the missing Luke, who happens to be the last Jedi survivor.

Avengers: Infinity War (2018)

This is the third-highest grosser in the list and the second Avengers film on the list. The movie had a box office collection of $2,0483 billion. Avengers: Infinity War sees the Avengers and their allies come together and sacrifice everything in order to defeat the powerful Thanos before he puts an end to the universe.

Jurassic World (2015)

Jurassic World, which was also released in 2015, is fourth on the list with a worldwide gross of $1.672 billion. The film takes place on the fictional Central American island of Isla Nublar where a theme park of cloned dinosaurs has been in operation for around a decade. The theme park which was built to showcase genetically-engineered dinosaurs turns into a nightmare after one of the creatures manages to escape its enclosure.

Avengers (2012)

Here is yet another film in the Avengers franchise which had a staggering box office collection of $1,518 worldwide. The movie follows Nick Fury, who is compelled to launch the Avengers Initiative when Loki poses a threat to planet Earth.

Black Panther (2018)

Black Panther is another popular film on this list grossing 1.346 billion. The film follows the return of T'Challa who comes back home to Wakanda to inherit his throne after the death of his father. However, he is faced with a powerful enemy related to his family who threatens to attack the nation.

Star Wars Ep. VIII: The Last Jedi (2017)

Star Wars: The Last Jedi came out in 2017 and is the third-highest sci-fi grosser collecting $1.333 billion worldwide. The film sees Rey develop her newly discovered abilities under the guidance of Luke Skywalker. The Resistance, on the other hand, prepares to go on war with the First Order. The Last Jedi has also been regarded as the best Star Wars film by many critics since the original trio.

