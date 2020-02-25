Celebrities At Kobe Bryant Memorial Pay Tribute To The Legendary Basketball Player

Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna Bryant’s untimely death shocked millions of people all around the world. Recently, a memorial of Kobe Bryant and his daughter was held for the public yesterday on February 24, 2020, at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

Apart from Kobe Bryant’s fans and the public who attended, several celebrities and NBA players also attended the event to pay tribute to the legendary, Kobe Bryant. Celebrities such as Beyonce, Jay-Z, Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Usher, Alicia Keys, Christina Aguilera, Snoop Dogg, Jennifer Lopez and many more attended the event. Kobe Bryant’s wife, Vanessa Bryant gave a heart-wrenching speech that made the crowd teary-eyed. Apart from her, Michael Jordan, Shaquille O'Neal, Diana Taurasi, Jimmy Kimmel and several others spoke a few words reflecting on Kobe Bryant’s life, notable works, his love for his near and dear ones and much more.

The event also witnessed several performances by top artists such as Beyonce who sang ‘Halo’ and a few other songs. Alicia Keys, Christina Aguilera, Usher also gave an incredible performance during the event. Here are some of the pictures from Kobe Bryant’s memorial.

Pictures from Kobe Bryant's memorial

The NBA world gathered to honor the Mamba and Mambacita. pic.twitter.com/GRBkz8WBAw — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 24, 2020

Image courtesy: Vanessa Bryant Instagram

