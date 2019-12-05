Joaquin Phoenix, Kellie Bright, And Evanna Lynch Go Vegan; Urge Fans To Do The Same

Hollywood celebrities are nowadays seen urging the people of Britain to join them in a new year’s resolution to save the planet. They wish to save the planet by avoiding food products that include meat and dairy products. Read on to know what they have to say about their venture to save the world.

READ | Joaquin Phoenix Has Won PETA's 'Person Of The Year' Award 2019

Britain goes Vegan

Veganuary, a non-profit organisation, is set to encourage people to go vegan for a month, in the month of January, as a new year’s resolution. The organisation has asked non-vegetarians to avoid meat products and dairy every January to help fight climate change. Celebrities like Joaquin Phoenix, Peter Egan, and Evanna Lynch have already signed up to the pledged. Livestock is one of the main contributors to greenhouse gas emission, potentially increasing to 50% by the year 2050. Livestock also contributes a lot to the greenhouse gas emission. It has been reported that 27kg of CO2 is generated per kg of beef. Whereas it is much less when it comes to agricultural products.

READ | Is London The Most Vegan-friendly City In The World? Details Here

According to a study, if people are to adopt a vegan diet on a global scale, it would cut the food-related greenhouse gas emission by 70%. Joaquin Phoenix reportedly said that if we look at the climate crises or the violence of our food system and feel helpless, thinking you wish you could do something, then you can actually do something about it by avoiding meat and dairy products and signing up to try the vegan diet this January.

Another celebrity, Kellie Bright, who plays Queen Vic Landlady Linda Carter said that she cannot keep eating meat and consume dairy while wanting to do something about the climate change, and added that there is no better thing we can do to reduce our carbon footprint and the time to do that is now. She said that her children deserve a future and do yours, and if you care about climate change, then make a difference and do the Veganuary. It has been estimated that there are now 600,000 vegans in Britain. Fans of the actors are all set to join them in this new venture.

READ | Vegan Food: A List Of Some Of The Best Vegan Cafes In Mumbai

READ | Joaquin Phoenix, A Vegan And Animal Rights Supporter, Named PETA's 2019 Person Of The Year



Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.