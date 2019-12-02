Vegan Food: A List Of Some Of The Best Vegan Cafes In Mumbai

The consumption of Vegan food has rapidly increased over the years. Vegan means to consume food items void of animal products. Vegans strictly abstain from consuming food that is derived from animals, for e.g, milk. The popular vegan trend that started a few years back has gained huge popularity over the years and now many cafes and restaurants have opted for 100% Vegan culture. Across the globe, one can find numerous vegan cafes, restaurants, and stores. Listed below are some of the best vegan cafes in Mumbai you must check out:

Best vegan cafes and restaurants in Mumbai

1) Rare Earth Organic Cafe

This place is an absolute vegan paradise as one can find vegan food along with a vegan store where one can even purchase vegan supplies. This beautiful cafe is warm, cozy and located in a quiet place in Mumbai. It is one of the best vegan cafes in Mumbai. The Gooey salted Caramel and Chocolate Ganache baked NY cheesecake is one of the best vegan desserts to try over here.

2) Earthlings' Cafe

This one is for all those who think Vegan food is for the bore. Vegan food can be delicious and there is no other cafe that proves it better than this one. They are 100% vegan and come up regularly with unique flavors and combinations producing rich and cruelty-free food and beverages. Some of the must-try dishes include the pesto pasta, burger, spinach, and cheese omelet.

3) Earth Cafe

This one goes all and above with its chic atmosphere, vegan food along with options for keto diets and much more. The Tofu Scramble here is one of the best dishes that you must try. This place is a must-visit and is widely considered to be one of the best vegan cafes in Mumbai.

